POCONO RACEWAY TO OPEN JULY 12-14 NASCAR RACE WEEKEND WITH VENUE’S LONGEST-EVER CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES RACE

CRC Brakleen 175 on July 12 will be the longest scheduled NCTS race ever run at Pocono with a scheduled 70 laps/175 miles and also the first on a Friday evening.

Pocono Raceway, CRC Brakleen launching sweepstakes and special race ticket offer in conjunction with extended race length.

Weekend also features the Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 on Saturday, July 13, and Cup Series Pocono 400 on Sunday, July 14.

LONG POND, Pa. (March 8, 2024) – Pocono Raceway will open its July 12-14 NASCAR tripleheader weekend in grand fashion with the longest scheduled CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race ever to run at the historic venue.

The CRC Brakleen 175 will consist of 70 laps and 175 miles on the 2.5-mile tri-oval – an increase of 10 laps and 25 miles from the most recent races – and serve as the weekend opener for all three of NASCAR’s national series on Friday, July 12, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

When the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series made its debut at Pocono Raceway in 2010, the series ran a 50-lap, 125-mile race for the first four visits. The race was extended to a 60-lap, 150-mile event in 2014 and remained that length through last year.

In addition to the CRC Brakleen 175 becoming the longest NCTS race at Pocono Raceway, it also will be the first ever contested on a Friday evening at “The Tricky Triangle.” Of the previous 14 NCTS races run, 12 were held on Saturday and two (2011, ’20) on Sunday.

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will put on a one-day show with practice and qualifying also scheduled on race day. The series will open practice at 2 p.m. and follow with single-lap qualifying at 2:30 p.m.

“We take tremendous pride in our Pennsylvania roots and having another home state company in CRC Industries and their Brakleen products sponsor our first 175-mile CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race is something we are extremely excited about,” said Pocono Raceway President Ben May, referring to CRC’s global corporate headquarters in Horsham, Pa. “We’re looking forward to seeing the stars of the truck series entertain the world’s best fans at the CRC Brakleen 175.”

Pocono Raceway and race entitlement sponsor CRC Industries are launching a sweepstakes beginning Friday, March 8, with various prizes including the CRC Shop Maintenance Power Pack, with CRC Brakleen® and the SmartWasher® BenchtopPRO®, other featured items from the CRC product line and 300 level NASCAR race weekend tickets. For more information or to sign up for the sweepstakes, please click HERE.

In celebration of the extended CRC Brakleen 175, Pocono Raceway will be offering a special Friday ticket at $17.50 for a limited time. Click HERE for more information.

“We are excited to return to Pocono for the fourth year in a row to sponsor the CRC BRAKLEEN 175 and support our local track in Pennsylvania,” said Steven Drake, President of CRC Industries, Americas. “We are neighbors who share a passion for high-performance racing and a commitment to delivering excellence to our fans.”

“The CRC line of products are world class, and one lucky sweepstakes winner is going to have the best stocked garage on their block thanks to CRC Industries,” May added.

The NASCAR race weekend also will feature the Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 on Saturday, July 13, and Cup Series Pocono 400 on Sunday, July 14. The Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 will start at 3 p.m. following Cup Series qualifying. The Pocono 400, which sold out the frontstretch seating last season, will begin at 2:30 p.m.

About CRC Industries, Inc.

CRC Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the production of specialty products and formulations for the do-it-yourselfer and maintenance professional—the people who keep everyone moving forward in a world that never stops. For more than 65 years, we’ve been rolling up our sleeves to create products and solutions that are born from, and tested in, the important work that gets done every day around the world. Serving the automotive, industrial, electrical, marine, heavy truck, hardware, and aviation markets, CRC trademarked brands include: CRC®, Brakleen®, Evapo-Rust®, K&W®, Marykate®, SmartWasher®, Sta-Lube®, and Weld-Aid®.

About Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, also known as ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ is family-owned and situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. In business for over 50 years, the Raceway hosts multiple, national motorsports events including the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series events each year. The facility’s calendar also consists of over 200 events including Elements Music & Arts Festival and a wide range of non-motorsports entertainment, car clubs and racing schools. Pocono Raceway is recognized as the world’s first, privately-owned solar-powered sports facility. Their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm provides the energy needs of the Raceway, as well as, adds electricity to the local power grid. Each member of our raceway staff is committed to creating exciting experiences and lifelong memories. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.