Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Phoenix Raceway; March 9, 2024

Track; Phoenix Raceway – Oval (1.0-Mile)

Race: Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200; 200 Laps –45/45/110; 200 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; February 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET (2:30 PM MT)

TV: Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Jeb Burton – No. 27 NORMA Precision Ammunition

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Phoenix Raceway

News and Notes:

Practice; After the completion of NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Jeb Burton is scheduled to take to the 1.0-mile Phoenix Raceway Saturday morning at 10:30 AM MT for a scheduled 20-minute practice session. Practice will be shown in its entirety LIVE on Fox Sports 2 (FS2).

– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of the 20-minute practice session, NXS teams will be given a brief 10-minute break to fuel and change tires before moving into qualifying at 11:00 AM MT for the Saturday’s Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200. Qualifying will consist of a single car making its fastest lap to determine the race’s starting lineup. Burton driving the Norma Precision Ammunition Chevrolet will line up 18th to make his qualifying effort. Following Practice, Qualifying will also be shown in its entirety LIVE on FS2.

– Phoenix Raceway Stats; Making his eighth NXS start at Phoenix Raceway, Burton holds an average finish of 15.4 in seven previous starts. Capturing a career best 6th place finish in March of 2021. Burton holds a 99.9% lap completion rate with 1404 laps completed of the attempted 1406. In his last appearance at Phoenix Raceway, in last season’s (2023) NXS Championship Race Burton would qualify in the 18st position and make small gains throughout the race to come away with a 12th place finish. In seven starts Burton has four Top-20 finishes at Phoenix Raceway.

Featured Partner

NORMA Precision Ammunition; Norma ammunition is a brand that has been a mainstay in the shooting community for over 100 years, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and precision. Founded in Sweden in 1902, the brand has a rich history and a reputation for producing some of the most accurate and reliable ammunition in the world. Whether you’re a seasoned shooter or just starting out, you can trust Norma ammunition to provide you with the performance and reliability you need to succeed. Learn more about NORMA ammunition and all the items they have available at NORMAUSA.com or following the Norma social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Phoenix Raceway

Practice; After the completion of NXS technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Parker Retzlaff will first take his No. 31 FUNKAWAY Chevrolet on the Phoenix Raceway Saturday morning at 10:30 AM MT for a scheduled 20-minute practice session. Practice will be shown in its entirety LIVE on FS2.

– Starting Position; Following the conclusion of the 20-minute practice session, NXS teams will be given 10-minutes to fuel and change tires before moving into qualifying at 11:00 AM MT for the Saturday’s Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200. Qualifying will consist of a single car making its fastest single lap to determine the race’s starting lineup. Retzlaff will pull onto the track 15th to make his qualifying attempt. Following Practice, Qualifying will also be shown in its entirety LIVE on FS2.

Phoenix Raceway Stats; Making his fifth NXS start at Phoenix Raceway, Retzlaff holds an average finish of 22.0 in four previous starts. Capturing a career best 13th place finish in his last visit in November (2023). Retzlaff holds a 94.8% lap completion rate with 760 laps completed of the attempted 802. In his last visit to Phoenix Raceway during last season’s (2023) NXS Championship Race, Retzlaff would qualify in the 14th position and would better the car throughout the race to come away with a 13th place finish. In four starts Retzlaff has two Top-20 finishes at Phoenix Raceway.

Featured Partners

FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FunkAway is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FunkAway allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FunkAway, visit Funkaway.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook. #FUNKINFAST31

FVP; FVP is an automotive brand of parts that are specifically engineered to provide OE quality equal or superior in performance to national brands at a competitive price. They are available mainly through automotive shops, most parts are not available at retail. Our largest category within FVP is batteries.

The retail offering is limited to mainly chemicals and fluids available at Menards and a handful of small retailers. Menards also carries FVP Marine, Lawn & Garden and Powersports.

Each FVP Platinum Battery is engineered to meet exact OE fitment specifications and is backed by a nationwide free-replacement, nationwide warranty. FVP Platinum Batteries are only offered at automotive shops.

For more information on the FVP, visit them online at FVPParts.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.