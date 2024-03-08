Young’s Motorsports Phoenix Raceway Spring Xfinity Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway | Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200.

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Leland Honeyman Jr.

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2024 Driver Points Position: 22nd

2024 Owner Points Position: 24th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

Movin’ on Up!: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced it would graduate from the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2024 with rising star Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel of the team’s No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race season continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200. at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

About Leland: The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts.

After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into the Bandolero competition in 2015 and was crowned a Bandolero National Champion two years later. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021, where he earned championship-runner-up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl.

Honeyman, 19, returns to the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization, where he ran an impressive ARCA Menards Series East Series campaign, finishing third in the 2022 championship standings.

During the 2023 season, he made eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, highlighted by a 21st-place finish at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course.

All-Aboard!: For the fourth of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco. will serve as the anchor partners on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 200-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Since 1981, Young’s Building Systems has been providing West Texas with all their metal building needs. This family-owned and operated business has become an industry favorite due to the experience gained and the professional results completed. Young’s Building System is a division of Randco Industries, Inc. We have expanded into a company that has the ability to erect any type of building, from a small single story to a city high-rise.

Our customers have multiple uses for our buildings, including commercial, residential, agricultural, industrial, skid-mounted buildings, and compressor station buildings. We also have a team that specializes in stairs and railings of all shapes and sizes. Young’s Building Systems is fully insured for your peace of mind so we carry workmen’s compensation and general liability that go above and beyond State requirements.

Our company is fully equipped with moving and lifting equipment along with compressors, generators and welding equipment. We have the tools and equipment needed to support large, demanding projects. Our work ethic is based on the principles of quality, promptness, and customer experience.

Young’s Building Systems approaches each job with the mindset. We continuously raise our standard of excellence and work hard to make sure that each and every one of your needs are met.

Leland Honeyman Jr. Xfinity Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s spring Phoenix Raceway race will mark Honeyman’s second NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 1.0-mile speedway.

In his inaugural Phoenix showing in 2023, which also happened to be his Xfinity Series debut, Honeyman finished 27th after starting 23rd in the No. 45 Klean Freak Body Wipes Chevrolet Camaro in the United Rentals 200, driving for Alpha Prime Racing.

Leland Honeyman Jr. Xfinity Career Stats: Entering Phoenix, Honeyman has 11 career NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best 18th place finish at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway after starting 19th in the LiUNA! NASCAR Xfinity Series Race for Young’s Motorsports in March 2024.

Since 2023, he has carried an average finish of 24.7.

Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway | The LiUNA! NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Recap: Honeyman continued to impress during his NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie campaign with Young’s Motorsports last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Starting his No. 42 LH Waterfront Construction Chevrolet from a career-best 19th, Honeyman maintained his competitive presence inside the top 20 throughout the entire race with a well-balanced race car and captured a career-best 18th-place finish at the checkered flag.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeyman Jr. as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 101st NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 100 races, he has three top-five and 11 top-10 finishes.

The season’s fourth race will be his seventh tango at Phoenix as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix Raceway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Avondale’s Phoenix Raceway.

However, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team has 19 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at the south-central portion of the Arizona race track.

The organization posted a Truck Series team-best finish of eighth at the track on November 3, 2023, with Late Model standout Kaden Honeycutt at the wheel in the 2023 CRAFTSMAN® 150.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the Mooresville, N.C. – based organization has logged three starts and maintains an average starting position of 26.0 and an average finish of 23.0.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Leland Honeyman Jr., please visit LelandHoneymanRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Leland Honeyman Racing) and follow on Instagram (@lelandhoneymanjr) and X |Twitter (@lelandhoneyman3).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Leland Honeyman Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

On Phoenix Raceway: “After an exciting weekend in Las Vegas and scoring a career-best starting position and a career-best finishing position, I am excited to head to my hometown Phoenix, Arizona to hopefully score another best career starting and finish on top of this past weekend with us coming into the fourth race of the season.

“This weekend I’m excited and confident with my Young’s Motorsports team to get it done!”

Race Information:

The Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200. (200 laps | 200 miles) is the fourth of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. A twenty-minute practice is slated for Sat. March 9, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 11:00 a.m. The field will take the green flag later in the day shortly after 2:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (MT).