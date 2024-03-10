Bobby Labonte Reunites with Joe Gibbs Racing in New Consulting Role

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (March 8, 2024) – Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced today that NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Bobby Labonte will reunite with his former team in a new consulting role providing support in a number of capacities.

Labonte won 21 races over his 11-year career with JGR, including four wins on his way to capturing the 2000 NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

“Bobby is a big part of our history and success here at JGR,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing. “We are excited to have him in this new role consulting across several areas of our operations. He will be a tremendous asset to our partners in sharing his knowledge and passion for racing as well as educating our guests and fans through appearances and on social media.”

In this new role, Labonte will serve as a brand ambassador for JGR, attending races to – participate in at-track sponsor activities and engage sponsor guests. The Hall of Fame driver will also provide regular content to JGR social channels and support JGR’s business operations and sales outreach.

“Joe Gibbs Racing played such a pivotal role in my career and it has always felt like home to me,” said Labonte. “I am thrilled to be involved with the organization again and look forward to being an asset to their partners and fans.”

About Joe Gibbs Racing:

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) is one of the premier organizations in NASCAR with four NASCAR Cup Series teams, four NASCAR Xfinity Series teams, an ARCA Series team, and a driver development program. JGR is based in Huntersville, N.C., and owned by 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Joe Gibbs, who also earned his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was named as one of the NFL’s top 10 coaches of all-time with a winning career that included three Super Bowl Championships as head coach of the Washington franchise. JGR has competed in NASCAR since 1992, capturing more than 400 wins over that span. No team has more combined wins across the sport’s three national series in the history of NASCAR. In addition, JGR has won five Cup Series championships along with four Xfinity Series driver championships and six Xfinity Series owner’s championships. The organization also has captured four Daytona 500 titles, considered to be NASCAR’s premier event each season.