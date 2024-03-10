CHEVROLET NCS AT PHOENIX 1: Post-Race Report

NASCAR CUP SERIES

PHOENIX RACEWAY

SHRINERS CHILDREN’S 500

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE REPORT

MARCH 10, 2024

Chastain Leads Chevrolet With Top-10 Finish at Phoenix

Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain led Chevrolet to the finish in the NASCAR Cup Series’ Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway – driving his No. 1 Kubota Camaro ZL1 to a sixth-place finish.

The result marks Chastain’s third top-10 finish of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season; and his fourth top-10 finish in 12 career NCS starts at Phoenix Raceway.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season continues at Bristol Motor Speedway with the Food City 500 on Sunday, March 17, at 3:30 P.M. ET. Live coverage can be found on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE QUOTES:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Kubota Camaro ZL1

Finished: 6th

Overall, happy to get another top-10 finish this season?

“Yeah, for sure. There was a lot of fuel saving there at the end. We were not a sixth-place car. We had a lot of promise yesterday in qualifying, but it didn’t transfer through. It was more of what we had in practice. We definitely have some work to do. We want more. I don’t like watching these guys drive by us. We’ll be back in the shop on Tuesday to go to work and get ready for Bristol (Motor Speedway).”

It was a clean day for you on pit road..

“Yeah, it was really good. It’s refreshing. I didn’t give up too much time. The No. 5 (Kyle Larson) beat us because I was slow, but it was on purpose, so I was good giving up one spot and not one lap.”

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Morgan & Morgan Camaro ZL1

Finished: 32nd

“The streak of bad luck continues for the No. 3 Morgan & Morgan Chevy team. We got in that first wreck. I had just got in the throttle and couldn’t slow up. I got the left-front pretty bad. We’ll go onto Bristol (Motor Speedway) and try to get back on track. We were heading in the right direction after Las Vegas (Motor Speedway), so hopefully Bristol will be good for us.”

Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Group 1001 Camaro ZL1

Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident in the final stage.

Finished: 33rd

“Hate our day in Phoenix ended the way it did getting caught up in the restart after we had the lucky dog. We worked to get the car driving better and in a pretty decent position, setting ourselves up for a good run to the finish. Unfortunately, the 22 (Joey Logano) got spun and had nowhere to go, which ended the day for our Group 1001 Chevy Camaro.”

