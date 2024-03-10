RCR NXS Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway

Runner-Up Finish Captured by Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team at Phoenix Raceway

Finish: 2nd

Start: 7th

Points: 5th

“It stings to finish second and be that close to winning. I hate running second as much as anybody, but at the same time, I’m proud of my Richard Childress Racing team. They gave me a fantastic Whelen Chevrolet today at Phoenix Raceway. We weren’t phenomenal to start the day. We needed to work on it. Danny Stockman made some good adjustments to the Whelen Camaro and my pit crew did great all day. I needed a little bit more at the end. Eventually, I’ll be able to do some of that restart magic again like I was back in my hay day in the ARCA Menards Series. It still stings even though I am happy with how we did.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Secure Fourth Top-Five Finish of 2024 at Phoenix Raceway

Finish: 4th

Start: 15th

Points: 2nd

“We will take a top-five finish after that. Obviously, we always want to win, but that wasn’t in the cards today at Phoenix Raceway. Our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet didn’t have the speed that our other competitors had, so we have some work to do before we come back here for the championship race. I fully expect us to be in the final four in November. The car was really tight and chattered the fronts all day. We were able to help that some with the adjustments made, but in doing that, we hurt the exit off the corner. We will have to go back to the drawing board to see what some of our other competitors are doing better than us and be ready to race for a championship. I saw the same things with our teammate and alliance cars. We were all fighting front turn. Overall, it was a solid points day for us. I love the battle that our Richard Childress Racing team brings to the track each week and we will keep digging.” -Austin Hill