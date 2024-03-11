ARCA Menards Series / ARCA Menards Series West at Phoenix Raceway: General Tire 150 Post-race Notes

William Sawalich scored his fifth career ARCA Menards Series victory and his second consecutive victory in Friday’s General Tire 150, a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series West. Sawalich, who was not eligible to race in the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway due to age restrictions, closed the 2023 season with wins in the ARCA Menards Series finale at Toledo Speedway and the ARCA Menards Series West finale at Phoenix. Sawalich, who earned the General Tire Pole in qualifying, led a race-high 66 laps to win the rain-shortened race.

Greg Van Alst leads the ARCA Menards Series championship standings after two races with a five-point advantage over Christian Rose in second.

Gio Ruggiero finished second in his ARCA Menards Series debut driving for Venturini Motorsports. Ruggiero, who won the ASA CRA Super Series and ASA Southern Super Series super late model championships in 2023, led 49 laps and was the only driver other than race winner William Sawalich to lead laps.

Grant Enfinger finished third making his first start for team owner Joe Farre’s SPS Motorsports team. It was Enfinger’s 51 st career top-five finish in 99 career ARCA Menards Series starts.

Connor Mosack drove the Pinnacle Racing Group Chevrolet to a fourth-place finish in his first series start since winning at Kansas Speedway in 2023.

Reigning ARCA Menards Series West champion Sean Hingorani made his first start for Hattori Racing Enterprises; he finished fifth after starting second. Hingorani is scheduled to make 16 starts across the ARCA Menards Series platform with HRE throughout 2024.

Isabella Robusto made her ARCA Menards Series platform debut and raced her way as high as third position in the first half of the race. She dropped a couple of positions after the lap 75 break but was in position to challenge for a top-five position when lightning brought the race to a stop and then heavy rain brought the race to an early end. Robusto was joined in the top-ten by her Venturini Motorsports teammate Toni Breidinger, who finished ninth.

Jack Wood finished seventh in the Bill McAnally Racing No. 16 Chevrolet, the highest finishing full-time ARCA Menards Series West driver. Wood, the de facto West points leader, has a four-point advantage over the next highest full-time West finisher, defending race winner Tyler Reif, who finished eleventh.

Rev Racing drivers Andres Perez and Lavar Scott both finished in the top-ten, with Perez in eighth and Scott in tenth.

Ten different drivers have scored top-five finishes and twenty different drivers have scored top-ten finishes in the first two ARCA Menards Series races of 2024; no driver has finished in the top ten at both Daytona International Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.

There were four lead changes among two drivers, and the race was slowed by caution six times for a total of 37 laps. The race was shortened by 35 laps to 115 of the scheduled 150 laps due to lightning in the area and then a pop-up rain shower.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series is the General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway. The race will be televised live on FS1 at 12:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network nationwide.

