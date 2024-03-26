Tide to Sponsor ARCA Menards Series Race at Kansas

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (March 26, 2024) – Tide, America’s #1 Trusted Laundry Detergent Brand*, will sponsor the ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, May 4. The race, set for a 1 pm CT green flag, will be the opening act of a day/night doubleheader with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, set for a 7 pm CT green flag.

Tide has been involved in motorsports since sponsoring three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Darrell Waltrip’s famed No. 17 “Tide Ride” from 1987 through 1990. The iconic orange, yellow, blue and white colors have also adorned cars driven by Ricky Rudd, Scott Pruett, Ricky Craven, Matt Kenseth, Kevin Harvick and Erik Jones among others. The agreement with Kansas Speedway marks the first time Tide has served as an entitlement sponsor of an ARCA Menards Series race.

“Tide is proud to continue its legacy of supporting the sport of racing,” says Alex Perez, Senior Director of NA Laundry at P&G. “In a world where performance matters on the racetrack, Tide has you covered off the track. Tide is designed to deliver superior cleaning performance you can trust – making it the perfect partner for a winning experience.”

The Tide 150 will be the 28th race for the ARCA Menards Series at Kansas Speedway dating to the track’s opening weekend on June 3, 2001. Previous winners include Jason Jarrett, Frank Kimmel, Shelby Howard, Ryan Hemphill, Chad Blount, Scott Lagasse, Jr., Scott Speed, Parker Kligerman, Ty Dillon, Alex Bowman, Spencer Gallagher, Mason Mitchell, Chase Briscoe, Michael Self, Sheldon Creed, Christian Eckes, Bret Holmes, Corey Heim, Ty Gibbs, Nick Sanchez, Jesse Love, and Connor Mosack. Kimmel’s third and final win in 2013 was his record-breaking 80th career win, breaking the tie with Iggy Katona to become the series’ all-time leading winner.

The Tide 150 will be broadcast live on FS1 starting at 2 pm ET; it will also be broadcast live on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network nationwide. Please visit ARCARacing.com for live Timing & Scoring data from all on-track activities and follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter) for up-to-the-minute updates.

*Voted most trusted laundry detergent brand by shoppers based on the 2023 BrandSpark® Trust Survey

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly racing all across the country, the organization administers more than 100 events annually, including the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).