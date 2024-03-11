Burton Finishes 27th at Phoenix

Harrison Burton and the Draiver-sponsored No. 21 Mustang Dark Horse finished 27th in Sunday’s Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Burton started the 500-kilometer, 312-lap race on the one-mile oval from 24th place. He surged into the top 20 in the opening laps and was running 21st when the race’s first caution flag flew at Lap Six.

The remainder of the first Stage ran without additional yellow flags, and Burton ended that 60-lap segment in 29th place.

After a pit stop during the caution period for the end of the Stage, he returned to the track in 27th place but struggled in the early portion of the second Stage and fell a lap down at Lap 109.

Burton made a green-flag pit stop at Lap 113 and ran better in the remaining laps of the second Stage, finishing that segment in 28th place.

The third and final segment of the race saw several caution periods for incidents on the track, and Burton steered the Draiver Mustang Dark Horse around them to salvage a 27th-place finish.

Burton and the Wood Brothers team now turn their attention to next Sunday’s 500-lapper on the high-banked concrete, half-mile Bristol Motor Speedway.

