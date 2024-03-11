Search
RCR NCS Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway

By Official Release

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet Team Showcase Never-Give-Up Attitude During Challenging Race at Phoenix Raceway

Finish: 32nd
Start: 30th
Points: 32nd

“The streak of bad luck continues for the No. 3 Morgan & Morgan Chevy team. We got in that first wreck. I had just got in the throttle and couldn’t slow up. I got the left-front pretty bad. From there, it was a struggle to make repairs and log laps for the rest of the day. It made for a long race. We’ll go to Bristol Motor Speedway and try to get back on track. We were heading in the right direction after Las Vegas Motor Speedway, so hopefully, Bristol will be good for us.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch Fights Through Tough Day to Post 22nd-Place Finish at Phoenix Raceway in zone Chevrolet

Finish: 22nd
Start: 31st
Points: 11th

“Crew chief Randall Burnett and all the guys on the zone team worked hard this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. They made a ton of changes from the practice session we had on Friday afternoon through the race. We made the car a little better about halfway through the race but we still lacked grip and we needed clean air to make the front end of the car rotate better. We’ll bounce back and be better but we have some work to do.” -Kyle Busch

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

