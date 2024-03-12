DAYTONA 24 WINNING RISI COMPETIZIONE TEAM READY FOR ANOTHER ENDURANCE BATTLE AT SEBRING

Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 No. 62:

Davide Rigon (ITA)

Daniel Serra (BRA)

James Calado (GBR)

Sebring, Florida (March 12, 2024) … After coming off a GTD Pro class victory at the recent Rolex 24 At Daytona, the Houston, Texas-based Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 team arrives in Sebring, Florida for more endurance racing. The 72nd Annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, March 13-16, is next on the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) calendar at historic Sebring International Raceway.

Risi Competizione, who is competing in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Championship (IMEC) GTD Pro class this year, continues with Ferrari GT factory drivers Italian Davide Rigon and Brazilian Daniel Serra for the championship. Joining the endurance duo for Sebring is fellow Daytona winner Brit James Calado.

In 2022 Serra captured the IMSA GTD Pro pole for Risi Competizione at the 3.74-mile, 17-turn Sebring, Florida road course.

﻿All three Risi drivers have previously raced at Sebring with Serra having competed five times in four years. Last year he competed with both FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) on the Friday endurance race and with Risi Competizione in IMSA on Saturday. Serra achieved a podium (third place) on Friday and sixth place finish Saturday with Risi Competizione.

Rigon has four appearances in three years at the central Florida circuit. He also pulled a double duty in 2023, finishing fifth in FIA WEC and sixth with Risi. His best finish was fourth in 2016 with Risi.

Calado has raced at Sebring five times, two with Risi Competizione (2017, 2018) and three with FIA WEC (2019, 2022, 2023). His 2017 Risi appearance culminated in a third-place finish.

With three victories (2010, 2009, 2007) since Risi Competizione’s inaugural race in 1998 and 25 races over 19 years, the Texas-based Ferrari team has a total of nine podium finishes at the historic circuit in the track’s seven plus decades of racing.

Rigon and Serra won the IMEC series in 2022 with Risi Competizione. For 2024 additional races after Daytona and Sebring include the 6 Hours of Watkins Glen, 6 Hours of Indianapolis, and Petit Le Mans 10-hours.

Risi Competizione drivers for the 2024 IMEC series are L to R: Daniel Serra and Davide Rigon

Sponsors for the 2024 season for Risi Competizione include Pennzoil, OMP Racing and the Ferrari of Ontario and Ferrari of Toronto dealerships.

The weekend schedule includes qualifying on Friday, March 16 from 12:20-12:35 p.m. ET for the GTD Pro class. The race starts at 9:40 a.m. on Saturday for a once around the clock enduro.

Television: Qualifying will be televised on Friday, March 15 from 12:20-1:25 p.m. ET on IMSA.tv and Peacock.

Flag-to-flag live broadcast coverage of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 on both IMSA.tv and Peacock. USA Network coverage starts at 4:00 p.m. in the U.S. All times Eastern.

Radio: IMSA Radio will have live coverage throughout the weekend on imsa.com, RadioLeMans.com and SiriusXM Radio. See imsa.com for live timing and scoring and more information.