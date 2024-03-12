No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 Fully Focused on Conquering Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring

SEBRING, Florida (March 12, 2024) – Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) returns in action for another iconic endurance event: the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. The No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 team led by full season drivers, Kyle Marcelli and Danny Formal, look to capitalize on the success from 2023 where Marcelli landed pole position in the GTD field. Marcelli, 2023 Pole Winner in the GTD Class, and Formal will be joined by rookie Graham Doyle, the team’s IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup driver, who will compete in his first 12-hour endurance race. With WTRAndretti’s continued dedication to driver development, both Formal and Doyle will complete double duty while at Sebring International Raceway as both drivers will be participating in the 2024 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America season (Formal, No. 1 WTRAndretti LST PRO; Doyle, No. 10 DEX Imaging WTRAndretti LST AM).

The No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 team will begin preparations with on-track action on Thursday, March 14 at 10:05 a.m. ET and qualifying set for Friday, March 15 at 12:20 p.m. ET. The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring will see the green flag fly at 9:40 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 16, with Peacock providing full coverage of the 12-hours of racing with USA Network on air from 4:00 p.m.-10 p.m. ET.

Wayne Taylor, Team Principal, WTRAndretti: “We continue running in GTD with the No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini driven by Danny Formal, Kyle Marcelli and Graham Doyle. Kyle brought home the Pole last year in GTD and Danny will be at his best as always. This will be Graham’s second time in a GTD car and I’m looking for big improvement from him. I think we’ll get that because he’s going to be spending a lot of time in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series and he will have a lot of practice down in Sebring. We’re excited, it was a bit disappointing of what happened at Daytona, but we’ll move forward and give it our best.”

No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2

Kyle Marcelli, 2024 Full Season Co-Driver: “In many ways, the Twelve Hours of Sebring is more difficult than the 24 hours at Daytona. Certainly, the ambient temperature and the bumpy track surface pose more challenge and demand on the drivers, crew, and race cars. Next, the pure chaos that unfolds given the amount of multi-class cars on track means that simply surviving is more difficult at a racetrack like Sebring which has 17 corners versus a place like Daytona with essentially seven corners and two long straight aways. That being said, I love the energy about this race and I’m excited and optimistic about our chances for success! I’ve finished second in the Twelve Hours of Sebring, but I’ve never won. It would be nice to check that box and I think our WTRAndretti DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán gives us a great chance to win.”

Danny Formal, 2024 Full Season Co-Driver: “Well, my second attempt at the Twelve Hours of Sebring is coming up. Super excited to be back with the with the team. Double duty for me this weekend – it’ll be my first time doing double duty in the Twelve Hours of Sebring. Sebring is one of my home tracks as I live in Florida now. Super excited to be back sharing the car with Kyle Marcelli and Graham Doyle. It’s been it’s been a ride so far; it’s been incredible. Obviously, we did not have the results we wanted in Daytona so we’re coming in here extremely motivated, extremely focused on getting the results of the team deserve. So, I’m super excited and ready to go.”

Graham Doyle, 2024 Endurance Co-Driver: “Looking ahead to the Twelve Hours of Sebring preparation is key. As with any endurance event, the amount of work you put in before it begins is just as important as the driving itself. Working with my teammates Danny and Kyle along with time spent on the simulator I believe we are at a point now where we are ready to contend for race wins. Using what we learned both about our new car and our team as a whole, I believe we are ready to take on this event, working towards our goal of reaching the top step of the podium.”

ABOUT WTRANDRETTI

Andretti Global and Wayne Taylor Racing announced a new, long-term partnership in 2023 that combines the resources of the two championship-caliber teams to compete in IMSA’s top classes. In 2024, Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) has expanded to a two-car GTP program as well as competes in the GTD class. Coming off its 2023 championship winning effort, WTRAndretti continues its Driver Development Program competing in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series with a full stable.

WTRAndretti’s global motorsports enterprise boasts two IMSA driver championships (2013 and 2017), and back-to-back IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Championships (2020, 2021) which contributed to nine IMSA manufacturer championships for Acura, Pontiac, Corvette and Cadillac. In its brief 17-year history, WTRAndretti has accumulated multiple victories in sportscar racing’s most iconic events: Rolex 24 At Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Petit Le Mans, Mid-Ohio, Road America and the Six Hours of The Glen. With its back-to-back PRO Class Championship wins (2022, 2023), WTR also has ten North America Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship titles and a Lamborghini World Finals title.

Andretti Global, a Championship-winning motorsports organization, competes in additional racing categories worldwide, including the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Extreme E, Australian Supercars and the Mexico SuperCopa Championship. Additionally, the racing enterprise commits to driver development through competition in INDY NXT by Firestone and through support of Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon’s racing careers.

WTRAndretti’s long term partnerships include Lamborghini Squadra Corse, DEX Imaging, Harrison Contracting Company and Gainbridge.