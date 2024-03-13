Kamui Kobayashi returning to 23XI Racing for upcoming Cup event at COTA

23XI Racing took to social media to reveal the return of Kamui Kobayashi, who will be making his second NASCAR Cup Series career start at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on March 24.

The 37-year-old Kobayashi from Amagasaki, Hyōgo, Japan, who currently competes in the FIA World Endurance Championship for Toyota Gazoo Racing and in Super Formula for Kids com Team KCMG, will be piloting a third 23XI Racing Toyota Camry XSE entry and compete alongside teammates Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick for the Cup Series’ first road-course event of the 2024 season. In addition to competing in the World Endurance region, he is also the team principal for Toyota Gazoo Racing.

The news comes seven months after Kobayashi made his Cup Series debut with 23XI Racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, where he recorded a 33rd-place result while piloting the team’s No. 67 Toyota entry. In doing so, Kobayashi joined Hideo Fukuyama as one of two Japanese competitors to compete in NASCAR’s premier series.

Kobayashi, who grew up competing in karts before moving up to open-wheel competition and competing in Formula Renault across the Italy, Germany, Netherlands and Asian championship regions, won the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans in the FIA World Endurance Championship region while competing for Toyota Gazoo Racing. He would also achieve the 2019-20 FIA World Endurance Championship title in the LMP1 class before achieving another World Endurance championship in Hypercar during the 2021 season.

Kobayashi also made a total of 75 career starts in Formula One between 2009-12 and in 2014. He achieved a single podium result during the 2012 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit by finishing in third place while driving for the Sauber F1 Team. Additional achievements made by Kobayashi include the Japanese veteran winning the 2008-09 GP2 Asia Series title along with championships in both the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula Renault 2.0 Italy in 2005.

He’s back 😉



Kamui Kobayashi rejoins 23XI Racing for his second career #NASCAR Cup Series start as he takes on COTA with teammates Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick. #teamtoyota pic.twitter.com/Ifkmss21wE — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) March 13, 2024

Kamui Kobayashi’s second NASCAR Cup Series career start is set to occur at Circuit of the Americas for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on March 24. The event’s broadcast time is scheduled to occur at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.