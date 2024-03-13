Layne Riggs and the No. 38 Love’s Travel Stops / Delo Ford F-150

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 13, 2024) – Layne Riggs and the No. 38 Ford F-150 team are back in action this weekend at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

It wasn’t much of an off weekend for the rookie; Riggs spent last weekend at the Southern National (N.C.) Motorsports Park for a CARS Tour race with KHI, bringing home an 11th place finish. Riggs is eager to get back behind the wheel of the No. 38 truck, especially for a track like the Bristol Motor Speedway where he has a career-best finish of 2nd in the CARS Tour in 2018.

Riggs will have Love’s Travel Stops and their truck care partner, Chevron Delo racing with them on Saturday night. Chevron Delo is the maker of top performing heavy duty engine oils, coolants, antifreezes, transmission fluids, gear oils, greases and hydraulic oils.

It’s a one-day show for the Love’s RV Stops team. Track activity will begin Saturday, March 16th with practice and qualifying at 3:00 p.m. ET. The 250-lap event will take place Friday evening at 8:00 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the action live on FS1. Fans can also listen in from the Motor Racing Network and Sirius XM.

No. 38 Love’s Travel Stops / Delo Ford F-150:

DRIVER LAYNE RIGGS:

“It was nice to have a weekend off, but I’m ready to get back in the seat. Bristol is a track I know I can run well at, it just comes down to execution. Dylan (Cappello) and the team have built a fast Love’s Travel Stops/Delo Ford F-150, I’ll just have to show up and do what I know I can do, drive.”

CREW CHIEF DYLAN CAPPELLO:

“I’m pumped for Bristol. This is a track Layne (Riggs) and I know he can run well at. He has the resume to show that he is a “short-track” racer, it’s his bread and butter. We have what we need to succeed, we just have to show up and put that knowledge and resources to use.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.