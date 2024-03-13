Petty’s Garage and Food City to Fuel Faction46 at Bristol

Moffitt Coming Off Best Result of Season at Vegas

SALISBURY, N.C. (MARCH 13, 2024) — Coming of their best finish to the young 2024 season, Thad Moffitt and his No. 46 Faction46 team are looking for a lot more this Saturday evening at the half-mile, high-banked Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Moffitt and the new team finished 25th in its last outing at the Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway but were able to cross the finish line stronger than when they started. It is that momentum that carries the team into Bristol.

Also carrying them will be the returning colors of Petty’s Garage on the No. 46 Chevrolet Silverado that is prepared through an alliance with Niece Motorsports. Food City, the popular grocer in the area and partner of the truck and the Petty family, will also be an associate partner on the truck.

“I felt like once we got into our rhythm and past some mistakes at Las Vegas that we were a pretty good truck and capable of getting up into the top-15 or top-10,” said Moffitt. “But the races are short, and you cannot have too many errors. But it was good to finish strong, have good speed, and now carry that momentum into Bristol.”

The team is climbing back in points after accidents at Daytona and Atlanta put the team behind.

“We talked about the need to just get a good result at Las Vegas, and we need to do the same here at Bristol,” continued Moffitt. “We cannot afford to tear up our stuff and have a finish that puts us more behind. We just need to race smart, but that does not mean I will not be aggressive and get everything out of it Saturday night.”

Faction46 and Moffitt will race the WEATHER GUARD Truck Race at Bristol Saturday night live on FS1 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The team will tech, practice and qualify earlier in the day on the one-day race program.