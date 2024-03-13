Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops / Delo Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 13, 2024) – After another top-10 performance, Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse head to “The Last Great Colosseum” at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

At Bristol, McDowell looks to continue his short-track momentum after a successful 2023, earning a ninth-place finish in the spring on the dirt configuration and a career-best sixth last September at the high-banked, half-mile oval.

McDowell and the No. 34 team will have Love’s Travel Stops and their truck care partner, Chevron Delo, racing with them this weekend. Chevron Delo is the maker of top performing heavy duty engine oils, coolants, antifreezes, transmission fluids, gear oils, greases and hydraulic oils.

Track activity will begin with practice and qualifying on Saturday, March 16th at 5:00 p.m. ET. The 500-lap event will take place Sunday, March 17th at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised live on FOX. Fans can also listen in on the action live from Sirius XM and the Performance Racing Network.

No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops / Delo Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“We’re excited about where our team is heading, and our entire Front Row Motorsports program has improved each race with our Ford Mustang Dark Horse. We are close to breaking through and taking that next step up in performance. We ran well at Bristol last year and expect to do the same this weekend.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“Really looking forward to getting to Bristol this weekend, it’s one of my favorite tracks. Coming off a solid top-10 run last weekend and heading to a track we had a very strong run last year, we’re looking to keep the momentum going.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.