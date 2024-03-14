Ontario Honda Dealers becomes title sponsor of iconic Indy Toronto event

Green Flag Flies on Ticket Renewals for the 2024 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto; Public Ticket Sales Begin April 5

TORONTO (March 14, 2024) – The Ontario Honda Dealers has been announced as the new title sponsor of the annual race weekend in downtown Toronto. Headlined by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto is the new name of the iconic event set for July 19-21, 2024, previously known as Honda Indy Toronto.

Starting immediately for the 2024 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, returning ticket holders who purchased 2-Day Grandstand seats for the 2023 event will have the opportunity to secure their same seats through Monday, April 1 at 5 p.m. ET. All customers who renew their seats will receive free complimentary paddock access and have the chance to upgrade or adjust their seating location on Tuesday, April 2. General public sales will begin on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. ET.

The Ontario Honda Dealers has served as a premier partner for many years, notably supporting Your Ontario Honda Dealers Present Fan Friday, which annually grants spectators free general admission to the festival grounds on Friday with a voluntary charitable donation. With additional backing from the Honda Canada Foundation, this fan event has raised over $1 million since its inception in 2010.

“The Ontario Honda Dealers are excited to become an even bigger part of this Toronto tradition which spans nearly four decades,” said Chris Gauthier, president of the Ontario Honda Dealers Association. “We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to help grow and expand this landmark event for the province and we can’t wait for July to see all the great fans and race cars at Exhibition Place!”

Ontario Honda Dealers becomes the title sponsor of this legendary Toronto event which dates back to 1986 running at Exhibition Place. Honda Canada Inc. served as title sponsor 2009-2023.

“Honda Canada has been the proud title sponsor of the Honda Indy Toronto since 2009. The Toronto Indy has embodied the spirit of Honda’s racing pedigree and has allowed us the opportunity to engage closely with our associates, dealers, customers and their families,” said Dave Jamieson, senior vice president sales and marketing and chief operating officer of Honda Canada. “We are very proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and we will continue to cheer on our Ontario Honda Dealers with the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, Honda racing teams and their drivers as they hit the streets of Toronto in 2024!”

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the Ontario Honda Dealers taking the title sponsor role. The organization’s ongoing support of Your Honda Ontario Dealers Present Fan Friday has been instrumental in transforming the event experience into a family-friendly festival,” said Jeff Atkinson, president of Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto. “We also want to thank Honda Canada for 15 years of tremendous support. This event would not be where it is today without Honda Canada, and we look forward to building on that success with the Ontario Honda Dealers into the future.”

The 2024 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto will add to a rich tradition dating back to the inaugural Molson Indy Toronto won by Bobby Rahal in 1986. With 37 races run over the past 35 race weekends, the event is INDYCAR’S second-longest running street race behind the Grand Prix of Long Beach. Michael Andretti holds the event record as a seven-time winner followed by six-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Scott Dixon with four wins on the streets of Toronto, most recently in 2022. Christian Lundgaard of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing will be the defending winner in 2024 after taking the checkered flag in Toronto last year, notching his first career IndyCar win.

The 2024 race weekend will again see the stars and cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES take on the 2.874-kilometre (1.786-mile), 11-turn temporary circuit on the streets surrounding Exhibition Place. Exciting sports car action from Sports Car Championship presented by Michelin and Emzone Radical Cup Canada presented by Michelin will add to the schedule. The Radical race will again feature a race-within-race format with the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America series. The next generation of open-wheel stars from USF Pro 2000 Presented by Continental Tire and USF2000 Presented by Continental Tire will also compete. Off track, fans can enjoy numerous interactive displays and diverse food and beverage options.

A downloadable logo kit is available for the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto on the Media page of hondaindy.com. Find event updates throughout the year at hondaindy.com or by following Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto on social media using #indyTO.

About Ontario Honda Dealers Association:

The Ontario Honda Dealers Association, which was founded in 1989, represents 82 Honda dealers in communities throughout Ontario, which is also home to the Honda of Canada Mfg. assembly plans that produce Civic and CR-V models. Honda dealerships in Ontario, which have a proven track record for providing maximum customer satisfaction, employ over 3,000 associates.

About Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto:

Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto is a world-class motorsports festival which takes place annually on a 2.874-kilometre (1.786-mile), 11-turn temporary circuit using the streets surrounding Exhibition Place near Lake Ontario in downtown Toronto. The event features many attractions, food trucks, interactive displays and activities, and supports local charities. Your Ontario Honda Dealers Present Honda Fan Friday offers general admission courtesy of the Ontario Honda Dealers Association through a voluntary donation. Since 2010, event fundraising has raised over $1 million for charity. As one of Ontario’s largest annual sporting events with the first race held in 1986 first known as the Molson Indy, it has become a prestigious meeting place for some of the world’s fastest race car drivers including past NTT INDYCAR SERIES champions like Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud and Will Power as well as Canadian racing greats Scott Goodyear, James Hinchcliffe, Greg Moore, Alex Tagliani, Paul Tracy, Jacques Villeneuve, Robert Wickens and more. Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto is owned and operated by Green Savoree Toronto, ULC, whose affiliates also promote three additional INDYCAR SERIES races: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding (March 8-10, 2024), The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2025 Civic Hybrid (July 5-7, 2024) and BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland (Aug. 23-25, 2024).

For more information, visit hondaindy.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page @IndyToronto or follow the event on Twitter @HondaIndy and Instagram @HondaIndy using #indyTO.