TPC Racing Carries Momentum From Season-Ending International Victory Into 2024 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Season Opener

Co-Drivers Shehan Chandrasoma and Nikko Reger Return For Second Season in Pro-Am with TPC Racing Aiming to Repeat Vallelunga Win

SEBRING, Florida (March 13, 2024) – TPC Racing co-drivers Shehan Chandrasoma and Nikko Reger return to Lamborghini Super Trofeo action this week to begin the hunt for the 2024 Pro-Am championship in the single-make series, March 13 – 15.

Chandrasoma’s and Reger’s last appearance in the famously gold-liveried Lamborghini Austin Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 saw a victory in the World Finals last November at Autodromo Vallelunga in Italy. The duo hope that momentum carries over to the 2024 season-opening doubleheader at Sebring International Raceway, the first two of 12 races on the schedule.

The first green flag of the 2024 season is Thursday evening at 5:55 p.m. EDT for a 50-minute race, followed by the second of the week at 6:05 p.m. EDT on Friday. Both races can be seen live on IMSA.tv and for subscribers of the Peacock streaming network.

TPC Racing and their pair of drivers ended the 2023 season on a high note beyond just the World Finals victory. In addition to the team’s first-ever victory in international sports car racing competition, and the maiden win for Chandrasoma and Reger with the team, the gold medal capped a run of four-consecutive podium finishes. In addition to the win, the team also placed second in the previous race at Vallelunga, in what was officially the finale for the North American championship, and had previously secured a pair of podium finishes at Indianapolis Motor Speedway stateside before heading overseas.

The late surge enabled Chandrasoma to secure third in the final Pro-Am season standings, just one point behind the runner-up.

Though the No. 21 Lamborghini Austin Lamborghini Huracan for Chandrasoma and Reger will be a single-car effort at Sebring, TPC Racing will be joined later in the year for a partial season by Christopher Tasca in the Fly Alliance Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO. Tasca will drive solo in the LB Cup class.

The 2024 opener is the first visit for Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America to Sebring International Raceway since the pandemic-shuffled 2020 schedule. TPC Racing nearly swept the podium at each of those events, with Scott Schmidt and co-driver Trevor Andrusko scoring a second-place finish ahead of TPC Racing teammates Tom Kerr and Moritz Kranz in the opener, and the two cars swapping positions in the second race of that event.

Sebring’s unique schedule, where Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America runs in conjunction with IMSA’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, began today with a pair of practice sessions. Qualifying begins at 11:55 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, followed by the 5:55 p.m. green flag later that evening and Friday’s 6:05 p.m. start.

Harris Levitas, TPC Racing Director of Race Operations: “The TPC Racing team is thrilled to be back in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo paddock, working with the team at Lamborghini Squadra Corse and with IMSA. We’re happy to have Shehan and Nikko back for a full season run at the championship. Lamborghini Austin has been a great supporter of our program that we’ve put together with the Chandrasoma family, and we’re really looking forward to what we have in mind for some really cool events. It’ll be even more exciting when Christopher joins us later this year in his Fly Alliance Lamborghini. We’re really looking forward to being out there for our fourth season in the paddock.”

Nikko Reger, Driver, No. 21 Lamborghini Huracan: “2024 is going to be an incredible season! we have some of the best tracks in the world on the schedule, so I can’t wait to get rolling off in Sebring. We had some tough moments last year but ended the season on a high with our first win in Pro-Am. I’m hoping to capitalize on that, keep digging hard, and fight for the championship this year.”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sportscars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.