Flying Lizard Celebrates Super Trofeo Successes at Sebring International Raceway

SEBRING, Fla., (March 18, 2024) – The 2024 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America season kicked off with a bang at Sebring International Raceway last weekend, and Flying Lizard Motorsports had much to celebrate with a series of successes throughout the event. Series newcomers Tim Pappas and Jeroen Bleekemolen emerged as championship points leaders following their stellar performance, clinching a third-place finish in race one and a victorious run in race two. Additionally, Slade Stewart and Andy Lee secured a pole position along with a commendable third-place finish, while Sam Shi showcased his talent with a pole position in only his second-ever qualifying session.

“We couldn’t have for much better results this past weekend to start the race season, with pole position in two different classes, a win and additional podiums,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “It was a great showing for our drivers and also a solid performance from the engineering side and the mechanical side as well. We will come back to the new shop at Apex in Arizona and get a few more test days in before we head to Laguna Seca for round two.”

Race One

The weekend began on a high note as Andy Lee claimed the overall pole position during the qualifying session for race one and set a new track record in the process. Piloting the distinctive pink unicorn Lamborghini, Lee maintained a dominant position throughout his stint, while Bleekemolen and Shi held strong from their starting positions of second place in Pro-Am and third in Am, respectively. The Lizards navigated past an early-race incident unscathed and executed perfectly-timed pit stops at the halfway mark during the mandatory pit window. During the second half of the race, Pro drivers made way for Am counterparts, with Pappas and Stewart taking over driving duties. Pappas battled throughout his stint and finished on the podium in third, with Stewart’s unicorn securing a fifth-place finish after engaging in tight on-track battles. Despite being a newcomer without prior professional race experience, Shi displayed remarkable skill and held third position most of the race but eventually claimed a fifth-place finish in the Am class.

Race Two

Boosted with the momentum of the previous day’s podium, Pappas commenced the final race from fifth place, followed by Stewart in sixth. Shi, starting from pole position, had a clean start and maintained a solid position amidst some intense racing moments. Bleekemolen and the No. 54 team delivered a strong performance in the second half, moving up from fifth place to seize the lead with just six minutes remaining. Meanwhile, Lee showcased his talents with a strong drive from eighth place, ultimately securing a well-deserved third-place finish alongside Stewart. Despite a promising podium run, Shi faced tough competition and settled for fifth place in a hard-fought second stint.

Pappas and Bleekemolen hold a one-point lead over Blake McDonald and Patrick Liddy in the Pro-Am driver standings, with Slade Stewart and Andy Lee coming up from fourth place. With his pole position and two top-five results, Sam Shi leaves the opening weekend in fifth place in the championship points, just three points shy of Dominic Starkweather in fourth. Flying Lizard Motorsports has a solid standing in fourth place in the overall team battle, just one point shy of being in the top three.

Up Next

The next two rounds of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championship take place May 10-12 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in support of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Paul Nemschoff and Marc Miller will begin their Super Trofeo season at this event, joining their teammates for the remainder of the season.

