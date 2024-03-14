TRUEWERK Partners With Stewart-Haas Racing

Becomes Team’s Official Performance Workwear, Apparel and Uniform Provider

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (March 14, 2024) – TRUEWERK, the direct-to-consumer performance workwear brand, has partnered with Stewart-Haas Racing, the championship-winning NASCAR team co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart and Haas Automation founder Gene Haas.

TRUEWERK is outfitting Stewart-Haas from head to toe, with team members wearing the company’s high-performance gear at the track, in the gym and in the office as the official performance workwear, apparel and uniform provider for Stewart-Haas.

TRUEWERK engineers the world’s highest-performance workwear and the company collaborated with Stewart-Haas to develop an all-new apparel collection, combining proven performers, such as the T1 WerkPants, redesigned classics like hoodies and polos, along with a new-to-market selection, specifically its S1 StormShell rain gear that saw action in the season-opening Daytona 500, which was postponed a day to due to rain.

“We’re proud to partner with Stewart-Haas Racing and outfit its team members in our most technically advanced uniform program to date,” said Brian Ciciora, founder and CEO, TRUEWERK. “Stewart-Haas is built from the same DNA as the TRUEWERK community – obsessed with innovation, progression and performance in everything we do. We’re thrilled to be a part of Stewart-Haas for years to come and to help them perform at the highest level.”

Stewart-Haas was in need of an apparel partner that could furnish superior workwear able to withstand the rigors its crew members endure while simultaneously providing comfort in a variety of weather conditions, all with a sharp and consistent style. For Stewart-Haas driver Ryan Preece, TRUEWERK successfully delivered the trifecta of function, comfort and style.

“From the moment I got all my TRUEWERK gear, I threw out all the other stuff I had because there was absolutely no comparison,” said Preece, who wheels the No. 41 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the NASCAR Cup Series. “I’m in their T1 WerkPants everyday – at the shop and at the track. Their T-shirts, polos, half-zips, hoodies, jackets – I’ve got them all and I wear them all. When you see me at the track, you’ll see me decked out in TRUEWERK.”

TRUEWERK will be decked out on Preece’s No. 41 Ford Mustang during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Aug. 24 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. The penultimate race of the NASCAR Cup Series’ regular season will serve as TRUEWERK’s debut as a primary sponsor, with the No. 41 TRUEWERK Ford Mustang getting prime-time exposure on NBC when the race goes green at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

“Ryan Preece embodies the ethic, teamwork and commitment to excellence that’s synonymous with the TRUEWERK community,” Ciciora said. “A mechanic at heart, Ryan understands that a crew’s skill, judgment and the honed execution creates speed on the track, just as much as driving performance. It’s his commitment to the entire program that makes us so proud to be a part of Stewart-Haas.”

Beyond the sponsorship of Preece’s No. 41 Ford, TRUEWERK secured naming rights for Stewart-Haas’ state-of-the-art campus training facility, known now as the TRUEWERK Performance Center.

NASCAR fans and industry personnel who want to experience the function, comfort and style of TRUEWERK can do so directly at TRUEWERK.com.

About TRUEWERK:

TRUEWERK, based in Colorado, is reimagining life and work in the trades by engineering the world’s most technically-advanced, high-performance workwear. Today’s trade professionals rely on workwear that keeps them safe, comfortable and capable of working at their best. By innovating technical fabrics that provide unmatched performance in hot weather or layer together in cold and inclement weather, TRUEWERK is proud to support the men and women across the trades who build tomorrow. TRUEWERK services customers in the U.S. and Canada on TRUEWERK.com and Amazon, and outfits businesses via its enterprise uniform program.

About Stewart-Haas Racing:

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation – the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The Kannapolis, North Carolina-based organization has won two NASCAR Cup Series titles, two NASCAR Xfinity Series championships and more than 100 NASCAR races, including such crown-jewel events as the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500. For more information, please visit us online at StewartHaasRacing.com and on social at Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.