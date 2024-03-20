Ross Chastain – XPEL 225 Race Advance

XPEL 225 | Circuit of the Americas (42 laps / 143.22 miles)

Saturday, March 23 | Austin, Texas | 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 TXAPA Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain (Alva, Florida) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Ross Chastain: Twitter: @RossChastain | Instagram: @rosschastain | Facebook: /RossChastainRacing | Web: www.rosschastain.com

Ross Chastain on Saturday’s Race at Circuit of the Americas: “I love racing in the Truck Series and I’m excited to get back behind the wheel with this Niece Motorsports group,” said Chastain. “We had a great truck here last year, so I’ve been looking forward to coming back here. This is Al’s [Niece] home track, so it would mean a lot to me to be able to get him a win here.”

By The Numbers: Saturday’s race marks Chastain’s second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at Circuit of the Americas. Chastain earned the pole in this race last season and finished fifth.

On the Truck: Chastain’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from TXAPA, MG Machinery, and PlainsCapital Bank.

Texas Asphalt Pavement Association is a full-service Association for the asphalt industry. It serves the needs of asphalt producers, contractors, liquid asphalt suppliers, and interested firms dedicated to improving and growing the asphalt industry. The Association is committed and dedicated to providing the services and information that keeps its member firms and the industry on the competitive edge.

MG Machinery offers construction, heavy equipment, and mining equipment. With a wealth of knowledge and experience, MG Machinery is more than a heavy equipment dealer. We go beyond the sale to make sure all clients are 100% satisfied with the service.

PlainsCapital Bank is the fourth-largest bank in Texas based on deposit market share. PlainsCapital has a statewide presence with more than 60 locations in markets such as Austin, the Coastal Bend, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock, San Antonio, and the Rio Grande Valley.

Recapping the Last Race: Kaden Honeycutt showed speed in practice and qualifying, lining up eighth in the No. 45 Chevy Accessories Silverado. Honeycutt and team ran in the top-10 for the majority of the night, running a clean race. The No. 45 Chevrolet would ultimately end the night in 12th.

Kaden Honeycutt on Saturday’s Race at Bristol Motor Speedway: “We got stage points there which is great, and ran around the top-10 all night,” said Honeycutt. “We got a little burned on the second stage with a long run on the tires. It was tough to make up positions, but when we could capitalize, we did. Thank you to Chevy Accessories, Phil [Gould], Niece Motorsports and my entire 45 crew for bringing me another great truck.”

#

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.