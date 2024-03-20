Layne Riggs and the No. 38 Love’s Travel Stops / Delo Ford F-150

Circuit of the Americas Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 20, 2024) – Layne Riggs and the No. 38 Love’s Travel Stops / Delo Ford team grab their boots and head to Austin, Texas to attempt to keep Front Row Motorsports (FRM) Truck Series win streak alive at the Circuit of the Americas.

The famed FRM Ford F-150 has never lost at the 3.4-mile track, winning the inaugural race with Todd Gilliland in 2021 then going back-to-back with Zane Smith in 2022 and 2023. Crew Chief Dylan Cappello severed as the lead engineer for all three wins and looks to use his knowledge and experience this weekend.

Track activity will begin on Friday, March 22nd with practice and qualifying at 3:30 p.m. ET. Saturday’s 42-lap race will take place at 1:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted live on FS1. Fans can also listen in on the action from Sirius XM and the Motor Racing Network.

No. 38 Love’s Travel Stops / Delo Ford F-150:

DRIVER LAYNE RIGGS:

“COTA is going to be a battle for sure. I have never raced on a road course before, so it’s going to be interesting to say the least. Dylan (Cappello) and the team know what they need to bring to the track, and it won’t be far off from what Todd (Gilliland) and Zane (Smith) ran to keep the record strong. I just have to execute.”

CREW CHIEF DYLAN CAPPELLO:

“We want to keep the win streak going, for sure, but it’s going to be a challenge since Layne (Riggs) has never raced a road course. He’s been preparing for months with sim time and talking to other FRM drivers, so I know he’ll be ready. Myself and the team are giving Layne the exact set up we gave Todd and Zane. I know we’ll be fast.”

