Wright Motorsports, Adelson, and Skeer Set Sights on GT World Challenge America Title

BATAVIA, OH., (March 21, 2024) — Following an impressive second-place finish in their debut season in the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS, Adam Adelson and Elliott Skeer are poised to pilot their No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R to championship glory in the 2024 season. Wright Motorsports will proudly field the dynamic duo throughout the 13-race season, aiming to add another championship accolade to the team’s esteemed legacy.

“It’s great to have Adam and Elliott back for another season,” said Team Owner John Wright. “They are a great addition to the team and showed impressive growth throughout the 2023 season. For the fourth year in a row, Wright Motorsports has been in the hunt for the championship in the final race, and this year, we’re ready for another fight for the title.”

With the exceptional and experienced support of Wright Motorsports, Adelson and Skeer enjoyed a highly successful inaugural season in the fiercely competitive GT3 racing series, securing six victories and three additional top-five finishes. Their quest for the Pro-Am class title extended to the season finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where they ultimately finished second to seasoned veterans George Kurtz and Colin Braun, their formidable rivals throughout the season.

The combination has already kicked off their 2024 campaign with considerable success participating in the six races comprising the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Michelin Endurance Cup alongside Jan Heylen. At the Twelve Hours of Sebring, one of North America’s most challenging sports car races, Adelson, Skeer, and Heylen secured the combined trio’s first podium in the championship with a third-place finish. While a different series, but still utilizing the same Porsche 911 GT3 R race car, the early season results have set a strong precedent for the upcoming SRO America season opener at Sonoma Raceway on April 5-7.

The season’s inaugural event will feature a pair of 90-minute races over the three-day weekend, showcasing three competitive classes: Pro, Pro-Am, and Am. The No. 120 entry from Wright Motorsports will compete in the Pro-Am class, where each entry comprises a professional and an amateur-classified driver. The series offers easy access for fans, with free live streams available on the GT World YouTube page. For more details, visit wrightmotorsports.com.

DRIVER QUOTES

Adam Adelson

I’m beyond excited to be coming back to the SRO paddock this year, this time in the GT World Challenge America Pro class! SRO hosted the first professional-level series I raced in during the 2021 season, and it’s a full circle moment to not only return to the paddock in their top-level series, but in their top class as well. I’m really excited to continue learning the art of racing GT3, and to put those lessons to the test against some extremely talented teams and drivers.

Elliott Skeer

GT World Challenge America year two! I cannot wait to be back in the SRO paddock for another year alongside Adam and Wright Motorsports. Last year we grew an unbelievable amount both on the track and within the team. We were able to show we can take the fight to the field as rookies. Now it’s time to do it again but with more experience and confidence in the Pro class! This being a bigger step for Adam, but he has exceeded my expectations on literally every single step he has made in his short but packed career so far. The Wright Motorsports family are firing on all cylinders right now and I cannot wait to carry the 2024 momentum into the season opener at Sonoma here in a couple of weeks!

2024 Fanatec GT World Challenge America Schedule

Sonoma Raceway

APR 05 – APR 07

Sonoma, CA

Sebring International Raceway

May 03 – May 05

Sebring, Florida

Circuit of the Americas

May 17- May 19

Austin, Texas

Virginia international raceway

Jul 19 – Jul 21

Alton, Virginia

Road America

Aug 16 – Aug 18

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Barber Motorsports Park

Sep 5 – Sep 8

Birmingham, Alabama

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Oct 4 – Oct 6

Indianapolis, Indiana

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.