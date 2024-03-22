Search
Kyle Larson wins Xfinity Series pole at Circuit of the Americas

By Angela Campbell
Kyle Larson, driver of the #17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at Circuit of The Americas on March 22, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Kyle Larson set a track record during qualifying at Circuit of the Americas and won the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 with a lap speed of 92.946 mph in the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

“I think I’ve gotten the pole every time I’ve run the (No.) 17 car,” Larson said following qualifying. “It hasn’t translated to a win yet. I’m still trying to get a grasp of things. It’s going to be tough. SVG (Shane van Gisbergen), he’s still got a lot to learn about the car and he’s already second quick.”

Rookie Shane van Gisbergen will start beside Larson on the front row after a qualifying lap of 92.65 mph. He will also compete in Sunday’s Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

Ty Gibbs (92.537 mph), Chandler Smith (92.211 mph) and AJ Allmendinger (92.188 mph) rounded out the top five. Sage Karam, Sheldon Creed, Cole Custer, Daniel Hemric and Sam Mayer completed the top 10 fastest drivers in the qualifying session.

Notes:
Daniel Hemric filled in for Josh Williams, awaiting his child’s birth.
Preston Pardus and Kaz Grala did not qualify for Saturday’s race at COTA.

The Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 will be broadcast on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on FS1 with radio coverage provided by PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
