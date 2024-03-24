Kaulig Racing Race Recap | EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

AJ ALLMENDINGER

No. 13 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger qualified 14th for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

Allmendinger drove up to 10th place on lap one, making it as high as sixth place by lap seven. Allmendinger reported he was happy with the car and made his first pit stop on lap 12, before finishing the stage in 14th place.

Allmendinger started the second stage in seventh place. On lap 25, he maintained fifth place, after a tight battle with the Nos. 8, 9 and 48. The No. 13 came down pit road on lap 27 for an air pressure adjustment, four tires and fuel. After a slow stop, Allmendinger finished the second stage in 22nd.

The No. 13 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy started stage three in 12th place, and by lap 41, Allmendinger was running in sixth place. As green-flag stops began, Allmendinger took over fourth place, before coming down pit road on lap 46 for a rear air pressure adjustment to help the handling of the car. Once green flag stops were complete, Allmendinger cycled through to eighth place. The No. 13 Chevy gained two more positions in the closing laps to finish sixth.

“It was a really solid day for the No. 13 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy team. We started 14th and got up into the top six or seven. Track position is so critical. On one of the pit stops, we got hung up there and lost about five or six spots, and that kind of put us to the next group of cars. We were able to fight back through that. Just really proud of everybody at Kaulig Racing. Of course you always want to win, but it went about as good as it could.” – AJ Allmendinger

SHANE van GISBERGEN

No. 16 WeatherTech Camaro ZL1

Shane van Gisbergen qualified 12th for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

Struggling with rear grip to start the first stage, van Gisbergen slipped to 13th by lap five. His WeatherTech Chevrolet began coming to him as the first stage progressed, and he made it up to 11th when the 16 team made its first green-flag pit stop of the day on lap 12. Following a four tire stop, van Gisbergen ended the opening stage in 20th.

Van Gisbergen stayed out during the first stage break and started the second stage from 13th. Following the changes made to his WeatherTech Chevrolet, van Gisbergen cracked the top 10 on lap 23. He made another scheduled green-flag pit stop on lap 25 from the 10th position. After receiving a speeding penalty during his stop, van Gisbergen was issued a pass-through penalty and was scored 31st at the end of stage two.

Staying out once again under the stage two break, van Gisbergen cycled to 19th for the start of stage three on lap 33. After making it up to 13th on lap 40, van Gisbergen reported an issue with first gear. He made it up to second, stretching the fuel run until lap 50, when he made his final pit stop for four tires, fuel and adjustments. Following the stop, van Gisbergen rejoined the field in 21st where he finished the race.

“Tough day for our WeatherTech team. We battled some issues all day and could just never overcome everything. I appreciate all the hard work from everyone at Kaulig and Trackhouse. We will try again at Talladega in a few weeks.” – Shane van Gisbergen

DANIEL HEMRIC

No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric qualified 33rd for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

The opening stage remained caution-free, and Hemric finished 11th in the No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1, as the majority of the field short-pitted the stage.

Hemric made his first pit stop of the day during the first stage break, receiving four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment. He started the second stage from 23rd and made it to ninth, where he finished the stage, as the field short-pitted again.

Hemric pitted during the second stage break for more tires and fuel, electing to make no changes to the No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1. He started the final stage in 30th but acquired heavy damage after he was hit by the No. 41 car. Hemric was forced to pit for repairs and went down a lap in the process. He made his final pit stop of the day for scuff tires and fuel with 17 laps remaining. He nursed the No. 31 to the end of the race and was scored 38th.

“Really unfortunate final stage for us after a decent first two stages. I felt pretty good about our No. 31 Cirkul Chevy, and we even got a couple of stage points. We just got hit hard and had to nurse it until the end. Hopefully we can turn our luck around next week at Richmond.” – Daniel Hemric





About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and added a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. In 2024, the team will once again field two, full-time entries in the NCS and continue to field three, full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.