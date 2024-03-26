Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Long John Silver’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Richmond (Va.) Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 26, 2024) – Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse head up to the Richmond Raceway for an Easter weekend, short-track night race.

After earning valuable stage points and looking to bounce back after Circuit of the Americas, McDowell returns to the 0.75-mile track with hopes of adding to his top-10 totals on the year. The No. 34 team finished sixth place in the 2023 spring race, his best finish ever at Richmond.

Long John Silver’s, a long-time Front Row Motorsports partner, returns its iconic colors on the No. 34 this weekend.

Track activity will begin with practice and qualifying on Saturday, March 30th at 10:30 a.m. ET. The 400-lap event will take place Sunday, March 31st at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be televised live on FOX. Fans can also listen in on the action live from Sirius XM and the Motor Racing Network.

No. 34 Long John Silver’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“We just need to continue to execute properly and keep showing the speed with our Ford Mustang Dark Horse. There is a lot of potential with this group, and everyone is working hard. We will see the top-10 and top-five finishes come to us if we keep it up.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“We have a totally different attitude towards the short tracks this year with the new Mustang. We’ve made a lot of great gains and it has shown. I think we need a little more speed, but I think we can compete in the top-10 again and have a good day. Michael and everyone on the team are doing a good job and these better finishes will come to us.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.