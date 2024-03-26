Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 FARXIGA Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Richmond (Va.) Raceway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 26, 2024) – Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 team head to the Richmond (Va.) Raceway for NASCAR Cup Series on Easter Weekend.

Coming off of a 26th place finish at the Circuit of the Americas, Gilliland and the 38 team sit 26th in points and look to move up the standings this weekend.

Gilliland will be making his fifth start at Richmond, he finished 15th in the spring race last season and is looking to build on his 2024 results.

Track activity will begin with practice and qualifying on Saturday, March 30th at 10:30 a.m. ET. The 400-lap event will take place Sunday, March 31st at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be televised live on FOX. Fans can also listen in on the action live from Sirius XM and the Motor Racing Network.

No. 38 FARXIGA Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“COTA didn’t play out like we wanted it to, but it’s a new week and a new track. We had a pretty solid run in last year’s spring race, so that’s the standard for this weekend. It’s cool to have a new partner on our Ford Mustang Dark Horse, hopefully we can give them a good showing.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“COTA feels like a missed opportunity for sure, but you will have races like that. We just have to put it in the past and get our minds right for Richmond. We have a new partner this weekend we want to show them off, and the best way to do that is be up front.”

