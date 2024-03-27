Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Richmond Raceway

Race Details

Richmond Raceway

Toyota Owners 400

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, March 31 at 7:00PM EST

FOX | MRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made nine NCS starts at Richmond Raceway and has earned one top-20 finish.

So far in the 2024 season, the team has earned two top 10s, five top-20 finishes and has led 12 laps.

TY DILLON

“I’m excited to be back in the NASCAR Cup Series and working with Kaulig Racing. Richmond is a track I’ve always felt confident in as a driver, and I’m eager to hit the ground running this weekend.” – Ty Dillon on Richmond Raceway

No. 16 Chevy Accessories Camaro ZL1

Ty Dillon will make his 2024 NASCAR Cup Series debut this weekend at Richmond Raceway.

Dillon has made 11 NCS starts at Richmond, earning two top-20 finishes.

DANIEL HEMRIC

“Richmond has been an interesting package from what I’ve gathered as far as trying to find what this car wants and needs. This will be my first time driving this NEXTGen car at Richmond, but it’s going to be a fun night race. It’s always good short-track racing under the lights. If we can maximize the day, we can have a solid outing.” – Daniel Hemric on Richmond Raceway

No. 31 LA Golf Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric has made three NCS starts at Richmond Raceway and has earned one top-20 finish.

Hemric made seven starts at Richmond in the NXS, earning three top five and five top-10 finishes.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Hemric has earned three top-20 finishes.

Race Details

Richmond Raceway

ToyotaCare 250

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, March 30 at 1:30PM EST

FS1 | MRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made 22 NXS starts at Richmond Raceway, earning one win, six top five and 13 top-10 finishes.

So far in the 2024 NXS series, Kaulig Racing has earned one top five and five top-10 finishes and led 61 laps.

JOSH WILLIAMS

“Short-track racing is right up my alley. I love rough, worn-out race tracks. Tire fall-off is pretty big at Richmond. I’m looking forward to getting to a track where we can manage our equipment and be there at the end.” – Josh Williams on Richmond Raceway

No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet Camaro

Williams has made six starts in the NXS at Richmond Raceway.

In each of those six races, Williams completed 99 percent of the leaders’ laps.

AJ ALLMENDINGER

“Richmond is a racetrack that is super tricky. The way it uses tires, it’s easy to go too fast early in a run and you pay the price. It’s a fun track as a driver to try to dictate your race car setup and how to use the tires. It’s been a racetrack that has been good for Kaulig Racing with Chandler [Smith] winning last year, and the previous couple years we ran up front and led laps. It’s challenging for the driver, but it’s a racetrack that we have good history from that we can build from.” – AJ Allmendinger on Richmond Raceway

No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger has made three NXS starts at Richmond. Allmendinger has led 39 laps and earned one time-five finish.

So far in the 2024 season, Allmendinger has earned three top-10 finishes, led 31 laps and is currently sixth in NXS driver points.

SHANE van GISBERGEN

“I had a lot of fun this past weekend at COTA, but I’m looking forward to making my first short- track start of the season this weekend. We have some good momentum heading into the race, so hopefully we can continue to capitalize on that and have a good showing Saturday afternoon.” – Shane van Gisbergen on Richmond Raceway

No. 97 WeatherTech Chevrolet Camaro

Shane van Gisbergen will make his first NXS start at Richmond Raceway this weekend.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, van Gisbergen has earned one top five, two top-10 finishes and has led 20 laps.

He currently sits 14th in the driver standings.

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and added a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. In 2024, the team will once again field two, full-time entries in the NCS and continue to field three, full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.