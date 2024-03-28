DUDE Wipes to Partner with Beard Motorsports for GEICO 500 at Talladega

Talladega: Where the Dudes Are

DUDE Wipes Joins Beard Motorsports for the April 21 GEICO 500

MT. PLEASANT, Michigan (March 28, 2024) – The “dudes” always show up when NASCAR visits Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. And this spring, the dudes are in luck because a product made specifically for them is coming to town along with the family-owned Beard Motorsports race team.

DUDE Wipes will partner with Beard Motorsports for the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega on April 21 by appearing as the primary sponsor on the No. 62 Chevrolet Camaro. NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Anthony Alfredo will be back behind the wheel for Beard Motorsports, which sees the partnership for the race at Talladega as one that is tailor made.

“This partnership with DUDE Wipes has our entire team and family super excited,” said Amie Beard, executive vice president of Beard Motorsports. “Our family loves everything about racing – the competition, the atmosphere – and we have fun being a part of this sport. This partnership with DUDE Wipes is still very new but we have learned very quickly that they are completely on board with bringing the ‘fun.’ This just feels like the perfect partner for us and our team for this race at Talladega.”

Founded in Chicago by a group of childhood friends, DUDE Wipes are an extra large, flushable wipe developed specifically for adults as an alternative to dry toilet paper. DUDE Wipes has become a popular brand across the NASCAR community and has appeared as a primary sponsor for select NASCAR Cup Series races with Alfredo in previous seasons. The upcoming GIECO 500 will be the first Cup Series start of the 2024 season for DUDE Wipes.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Beard Motorsports and Anthony Alfredo,” said Ryan Meegan, co-founder of DUDE Wipes. “We have partnered with Anthony for a few years now and he is a big fan of our products and has been a tremendous ambassador for the brand. Being able to partner with Beard Motorsports and the NASCAR Cup Series program at Talladega is a great opportunity for DUDE Wipes.”

Alfredo has been affiliated with DUDE Wipes since making the move to the NASCAR Xfinity series in 2020. The relationship has evolved and Alfredo is very familiar with the brand and considers this announcement another full-circle moment.

“I met the DUDE Wipes team when I first started my career in the national series through Austin Dillon, Austin Craven and Team Dillon Management, and they have been nothing but a pleasure to work with,” Alfredo said. “This started as a one-race deal in the Xfinity Series and they are now the cornerstone sponsor for my fulltime Xfinity Series effort. I’m very thankful for my relationship with them and we have a lot of great things on the horizon in the future.

The GEICO 500 will be the second start of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season for Beard Motorsports. The No. 62 Chevrolet Camaro’s competed in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, where Alfredo piloted the car to a 27th-place finish.

About DUDE Wipes. DUDE Wipes is the flagship product of DUDE Products, a men’s hygiene company that was founded in 2012 by lifelong friends in Chicago. The U.S.-based company introduced DUDE Wipes as the first flushable wipe for adults, marketed as a better hygiene solution to dry toilet paper. The brand is available online and in 20,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Amazon.