NASCAR Weekend Schedule for Richmond

This weekend’s racing schedule begins with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 on Friday evening at Richmond Raceway. Saturday will feature the Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 and the Cup Series will wrap up the weekend’s events with the Toyota Owners 400 on Easter Sunday.
The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series has the week off and will return to competition om April 5th at Martinsville Speedway.
All times are Eastern.
Friday, March 29
12:45 p.m.: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Practice 1 – No TV
2 p.m.: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Practice 2 – No TV
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Qualifying – No TV
6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 – FloRacing/MRN
Saturday, March 30
8:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – FS1
9:05 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – FS1
10:30 a.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
11:15 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
PressPass: Post Cup Series Qualifying
1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
Distance: 187.5 miles (250 Laps)
Stage 1 ends on Lap 75, Stage 2 ends on Lap 150, Final Stage ends on Lap 250
Defending Race Winner: Chandler Smith
The Purse: $1,456,191
PressPass: Post Xfinity Series race
Sunday, March 31
7 p.m.: Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 – FOX/MRN/SiriusXM
Distance: 300 miles (400 Laps)
Stage 1 ends on Lap 70, Stage 2 ends on Lap 230, Final Stage ends on Lap 400
Defending Race Winner: Kyle Larson
The Purse: $7,886,627
PressPass: Post Cup Series race