NASCAR Weekend Schedule for Richmond

This weekend’s racing schedule begins with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 on Friday evening at Richmond Raceway. Saturday will feature the Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 and the Cup Series will wrap up the weekend’s events with the Toyota Owners 400 on Easter Sunday.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series has the week off and will return to competition om April 5th at Martinsville Speedway.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, March 29

12:45 p.m.: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Practice 1 – No TV

2 p.m.: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Practice 2 – No TV

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Qualifying – No TV

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 – FloRacing/MRN

Saturday, March 30

8:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – FS1

9:05 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – FS1

10:30 a.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

11:15 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

PressPass: Post Cup Series Qualifying

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Distance: 187.5 miles (250 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 75, Stage 2 ends on Lap 150, Final Stage ends on Lap 250

Defending Race Winner: Chandler Smith

The Purse: $1,456,191

PressPass: Post Xfinity Series race

Sunday, March 31

7 p.m.: Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 – FOX/MRN/SiriusXM

Distance: 300 miles (400 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 70, Stage 2 ends on Lap 230, Final Stage ends on Lap 400

Defending Race Winner: Kyle Larson

The Purse: $7,886,627

PressPass: Post Cup Series race