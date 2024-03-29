RCR Race Preview: Richmond Raceway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond Raceway… In 188 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Richmond Raceway, Richard Childress Racing has scored nine wins, led by Dale Earnhardt’s five victories (1985 – spring, both races in 1987, 1990 – fall, and 1991 – spring). Kevin Harvick won three times (2006 – fall, 2011 – fall, and 2013 – spring), while Clint Bowyer scored his first short track victory in the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond (2008 – spring). The team owns 39 top-five and 76 top-10 finishes in NASCAR Cup Series competition at Richmond.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Richmond Raceway… RCR has seven victories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway led by Kevin Harvick’s five victories. RCR has racked up 32 top-five and 60 top-10 finishes at Richmond entering Saturday afternoon’s race.

Catch Saturday’s Action… The Richmond 250 at Richmond Raceway will be televised live on Saturday, March 30 at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Follow Sunday’s Action in Richmond… The Richmond 400 will be televised live on Sunday, March 31 beginning at 7 p.m. ET on FOX and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Richmond Raceway… In 19 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Richmond Raceway, Dillon’s best finish is fourth (Fall 2020). His six top-10 finishes at the track include a pair of consecutive sixth-place finishes (April 2019 and September 2018). In his most recent appearance at the track in July 2023, Dillon finished ninth after starting 17th. He has 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Richmond Raceway, acquiring two top-five finishes, seven top-10 finishes, and one pole award.

Fun Fact… Dillon’s career-first NASCAR Xfinity Series start came at Richmond Raceway in 2008 driving the No. 21 Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma Chevrolet for RCR with crew chief Shane Wilson calling the shots. Dillon, who finished 26th in the race, went on to earn an Xfinity Series championship for RCR in 2012.

BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Team Up with Dillon… Dillon and the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team will be supported by BREZTRI AEROSPHERE®, an AstraZeneca product, at Richmond Raceway. This partnership is about more than just racing. You can learn more about Austin Dillon and his family’s personal connection to the brand at Breztri.com. AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and Biopharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What are your expectations for Richmond Raceway this weekend?

“I am looking forward to racing at Richmond Raceway with my No. 3 team under the lights. Richmond Raceway is one of the top short tracks in the country. It is a fast, fun track, and it can also be challenging for drivers to keep up with track conditions throughout the night as the rubber lays down and temperatures drop. It’s a track that we’ve been consistently good at over the years. Last summer we finished ninth. It is very difficult to keep the car balanced the entire time. In the beginning, I disliked Richmond Raceway for a long time, but as time passed, I have grown to enjoy racing there and have come to appreciate it.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Richmond Raceway… Kyle Busch enters this weekend’s race with six NASCAR Cup Series victories at Richmond Raceway in 36 previous starts – the most by any active driver – and is tied for third on the all-time win list at the track. The driver of the Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet leads all active drivers at Richmond in several statistical categories: top-five finishes (19), top-10s (28), most lead lap finishes (35) and average finish (7.08). Busch has 11 top-10 finishes in the last 12 races at the Virginia short track. The Las Vegas, Nev., native has also enjoyed much success at Richmond Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, claiming six wins in 23 starts.

The Points Chase… Busch enters Richmond fresh off a ninth-place finish one week ago at Circuit of the Americas. He used his second top-10 finish of the season to jump up three positions in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings, moving into 13th-place, just 21 points outside the top-10.

All But One… Busch has been running at the finish in all 36 previous Cup Series races at Richmond. In fact, he has completed all but one lap in those events, completing 14,428 of a possible 14,429 laps. Those completed laps equal 10,821 miles.

Welcome Rebel Bourbon… Bardstown, Kentucky-based Rebel Bourbon will make their debut as a primary sponsor in NASCAR this weekend at Richmond Raceway with Richard Childress Racing on the No. 8 Chevrolet driven by Kyle Busch. Rebel is the official bourbon of Richard Childress Racing and the award-winning bourbon will be Busch’s primary sponsor on multiple races during the 2024 and 2025 NASCAR Cup Series seasons.

About Rebel® Bourbon… Distilled in Bardstown, Kentucky, by Lux Row Distillers Master Distiller John Rempe, Rebel Bourbon features a wheated mash bill that is true to its original recipe dating back to 1849. Known for its smoother, sweeter flavor, highlighted by delicious caramel and vanilla flavor notes, Rebel celebrates the “Rebel spirit in all of us” – especially those who embrace freedom, defiance and a little attitude. In 2023, Rebel Bourbon 10 Year Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey was awarded a gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a Double Platinum ASCOT award. The brand’s Rebel 100 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey was awarded gold medals at the 2023 SIP and ASCOT awards.

About Luxco®… Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco® is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP® Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP’s Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers®, home of Ezra Brooks®, Rebel®, Blood Oath®, David Nicholson® and Daviess County®; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery®, maker of Yellowstone® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case® Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch® Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor®, Exotico® and Dos Primos®; and Ross & Squibb® Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Remus® Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union® Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Penelope® Bourbon, Everclear® Grain Alcohol, Pearl® Vodka, Saint Brendan’s® Irish Cream, The Quiet Man™ Irish Whiskey, Green Hat® Gin and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

You have completed all but one lap in 36 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Richmond Raceway (14,428 of a possible 14,429 laps). How do you view that accomplishment?

“Well, it makes me mad that I missed out on that one lap. I see that accomplishment as a pretty cool stat that probably not a lot of drivers have at different racetracks. It makes sense considering that Richmond is probably one of my better statistical tracks on the circuit.”

Last July you qualified third and finished second at Richmond Raceway, one of your better performances on a short track. Did you find something setup-wise in that race that will help you run well this coming weekend?

“We qualified second and finished third and felt like we had some good ideas going into that race and they seemed to pay off and work well for us. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for some of the other short tracks we went to last year. We still have a lot of work to do.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Camaro SS at Richmond Raceway… Jesse Love will make his inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Richmond Raceway this Saturday. The 19-year-old has never seen the .750-mile D-shaped oval in person and Saturday’s practice session will mark his first lap on the surface.

Strong Start for the Rookie… Love has come out of the newcomer gate strong, notching two top-10 finishes at Phoenix Raceway and Circuit of The Americas and showcasing a dominate performance at Atlanta Motor Speedway before running out of fuel on the final restart. Love has completed 99.9% of the laps competed (743 of 744) and led the field for a total of 191 laps.

ROTY Leader… With five races complete, Love continues to extend his lead in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year point standings. The Menlo Park, California native currently holds a 58-point lead over second-place Shane van Gisbergen.

About Whelen Engineering… Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

What are your thoughts heading into your first race at Richmond Raceway?

“Simulator has been good, and I have it relatively figured out for never racing there yet. It seems like a weird short track that requires discipline, which is one of my strong suits. When I’m locked in, I can be very disciplined, and it’s one of the hardest things that I’ve worked on this year – to stay in control and be disciplined behind the wheel. I have a good mindset of that going into the weekend. We made big gains on the handling in the simulator and having Stockman (crew chief) here has helped. He’s really good at making the front-end work, which is something that is needed for Richmond, so hopefully that will translate on the track for both me and Austin (Hill).”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Camaro SS at Richmond Raceway… Austin Hill has two career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Richmond Raceway, earning a best finish of ninth place in 2023. In addition, Hill has competed in two NASCAR Truck Series events, notching one pole (2020) and two top-10 results (2020 – 2021), and three ARCA Menards Series East races, posting one win (2015) and three top-10 finishes (2013 – 2015) at the Virginia short track.

Top-Five Streak Rolls On… Hill is the only Xfinity Series driver who has finished inside the top-five in each of the opening five races. The 29-year-old won at both Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway, secured a pair of fourth-place results at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway, and finished in the runner up position last week at Circuit of The Americas.

Points Leader Again… With a second-place result at Circuit of The Americas, Hill returned to the lead in the Xfinity Series driver championship point standings. The Winston, Ga. native has a nine-point lead over second-place Chandler Smith.

About Bennett Family of Companies… McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Bennett has 4,625 drivers/owner-operators, over 1,000 employees and 600 agents located across the United States. For more information, visit www.bennettig.com.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

You had success at Richmond Raceway early in your career. What is your outlook heading back to a short track and what do you need out a car to run up front this weekend?

“I feel good about going to Richmond Raceway, because I won there in an ARCA Menards Series East car and I’ve had success there in the Truck Series even if the finishes don’t show for it. We always ran well, but something crazy would happen at the end of the race. You want to have a long run car there, not a short run car, because a lot of times Richmond goes green for a while – 75 lap stages and you can go green the entire time. Last year, our No. 21 team was able to improve from our rookie season together, but we still left with work to do in order to compete for the win. Hopefully with the things that we’ve learned in the simulator since then, we can take another step in the right direction.

To have a successful day, we need to have long run speed, manage entry as best as possible, have turn in the middle and then drive off. The drive off is crucial. You need drive off in order to not burn up the right front or right rear and go to the limit of the tire without slipping those right sides. That’s the key to having tire life at the end of a run.”