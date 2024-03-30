CHEVROLET NCS AT RICHMOND 1: Larson Leads Chevrolet to Top Four Sweep in Qualifying

NASCAR CUP SERIES

RICHMOND RACEWAY

TOYOTA OWNERS 400

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING REPORT

MARCH 31, 2024

Larson Leads Chevrolet to Top Four Sweep in Qualifying at Richmond Raceway

Kyle Larson claimed his first NASCAR Cup Series pole win of the season at Richmond Raceway – posting a best-lap of 22.438 seconds, at 120.332 mph, in his No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Camaro ZL1.

Chevrolet drivers posted the four fastest times in the final round of qualifying to sweep the first two rows of the starting lineup for tomorrow’s Toyota Owners 400, with Larson leading Chase Elliott in second, Ross Chastain in third and Alex Bowman in fourth.

This marks Larson’s 17th pole in 338 career starts in NASCAR’s top division, two of which have come at the .75-mile Virginia short-track.

Larson extend Chevrolet’s series-leading pole win record at Richmond Raceway, with the feat marking the Bowtie brand’s 48th all-time NASCAR Cup Series pole at the “Action Track”.

The feat marks Chevrolet’s second NASCAR Cup Series pole win of the 2024 season, and the manufacturer’s 745th all-time pole win in NASCAR’s top division.

FOX will broadcast the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, March 31, at 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage can also be found on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10 STARTING LINEUP:

POS. DRIVER

1st Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCar.com Camaro ZL1

2nd Chase Elliott, No. 9 UniFirst Camaro ZL1

3rd Ross Chastain, No. 1 Busch Light Camaro ZL1

4th Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1

Kyle Larson, No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Camaro ZL1 – Pole Win Media Availability Quotes

When you were in here earlier, you said you don’t come in here with the highest of expectations. How about now?

“Well it helps the confidence, for sure. So yeah, I mean practice went well and qualifying went good. I’m not expecting to win, but I think we have a No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevy capable of contending. We have a pit stall to go along with it now, which helps. Just need to execute a good race and see where the results end up.”

Brad Keselowski said he felt like he could tell more of a difference here with the package than at Phoenix Raceway – maybe following a trailing car, it was a little bit easier to get up and try and make a pass. I know it was a limited sample size, but were you able to tell a difference and did you think it was any better?

“Honestly, I’ve kind of forgotten that we had a different package. I’d have to think about it a little bit more. I don’t know.. nothing really stood out to me. I passed (Joey) Logano.. I think that was about it. I just kind of moved up and got out of his wake, so I never really followed anybody, necessarily, in the same tracks. So I don’t know.. I don’t know. I’m sure I’ll learn more when we get to racing.”

How about the tire falloff – are you feeling that? Does it matter if you feel it because now you’re going to be racing at night?

“No, I mean you always feel it here. I was surprised to start practice – which I was in Group A, but the grip was really high for 10 to 12 laps. And then it kind of got to a normal state, where yeah – you could spin your tires really easy. Your entry got really loose. So it turned into normal Richmond. But yeah, I think the pace – I don’t know what the pace will do. It’s been awhile since we’ve raced here at night. I would assume it would be a little bit quicker on the short run, but then fall off to a similar spot. We’ll see.”





