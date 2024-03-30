Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Richmond – ToyotaCare 250

JOSH WILLIAMS

No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet Camaro

Josh Williams qualified 27th for the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway.

Williams gained four spots before the race’s first caution came out on lap 21. The No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevy continued rolling forward following the lap-27 restart, reaching 15th by lap 43 when the second yellow flag waved. Williams fired off from 13th with 19 to go in the stage, gaining one spot before the green-white-checkered to finish stage one in 12th.

Williams restarted in 16th after coming down pit road for tires and fuel during the stage break. After falling to 20th, the fourth yellow flag of the race flew, 20 laps into the second stage. The green waved again on lap 102, and the No. 11 Chevy Camaro began passing cars in the middle lane. Williams jumped past the No. 98 to move into 10th place, but the No. 14, on fresher tires, passed Williams on final lap of stage two, resulting in an 11th-place second-stage finish.

Williams pitted for tires and fuel under yellow and restarted in 14th with 91 laps to go. Gearing up for the long run, he dropped back to 17th, but the caution waved with 77 laps remaining. Williams stayed out under yellow and restarted in 13th on lap 184. The remaining 67 laps went caution free, and Williams took the checkered flag in 12th as the second-highest-running driver that last pitted on lap 154.

“I’m really happy we had a calm, fast race today. There was a ton of traffic to deal with, and if the cards fell right, we might’ve had a top-five day. We needed this to get moving back in the right direction.” – Josh Williams

AJ ALLMENDINGER

No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger qualified seventh for the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway.

Allmendinger reported early his Action Industries Chevy was lacking grip. When the caution came out on lap 21, the No. 16 had fallen back to 10th place. After the restart, Allmendinger fell back to 13th before the caution came back out on lap 44. Under caution, the team came down pit road for fuel and adjustments to help Allmendinger get off the splitter. The No. 16 restarted in 34th place and went on to finish the opening stage in 22nd.

Under the stage break, Allmendinger pit for tires, fuel and adjustments to help with drive off. The No. 16 restarted the second stage in 18th place and took over 16th on the first lap green. On lap 105, Allmendinger took over 14th place from his teammate in the No. 97. Allmendinger began falling back on lap 125 and ended the second stage in 20th place. The team took a big swing during the stage break making multiple adjustments to set Allmendinger up for the final stage.

Allmendinger restarted the third stage in 16th place. The caution came out on lap 175 and Allmendinger reported the No. 16 was more competitive after the last adjustments. The team stayed out under caution and restarted in seventh on lap 183. As the cars with fresher tires came through the field, Allmendinger fell back to 14th place by lap 229 where he went on to finish in the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway.

“Proud of everyone on our No. 16 Action Industries Chevy for never giving up during the race today. We’re disappointed that the direction we went didn’t work, but we’re on to Martinsville.” – AJ Allmendinger



SHANE van GISBERGEN

No. 97 WeatherTech Chevrolet Camaro

Shane van Gisbergen qualified 12th for the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway.

By lap 10, Van Gisbergen settled into 17th and maintained his position until the first caution flag waved on lap 21. Staying out under the caution, the WeatherTech team restarted 17th on lap 28. The second caution flag waved on lap 44 with Van Gisbergen scored in 16th. Under the caution, the WeatherTech team hit pit road for adjustments to the No. 97 Chevrolet. Following the stop, Van Gisbergen restarted 28th on lap 56. With the latest adjustments working, Van Gisbergen worked his way through the field and ended stage one in 20th on lap 75.

Following a pit stop under the stage one break for four tires, fuel and adjustments, Van Gisbergen restarted stage two in 13th on lap 85. The caution flag waved once again on lap 97 with Van Gisbergen scored in 16th. Staying out, the WeatherTech team maintained their position on the lap 102 restart. Stage two remained under green flag for the duration with Van Gisbergen working his way as high as 15th during the run and ending the stage in 16th on lap 150. Under the stage two break, the WeatherTech team hit pit road for four tires, fuel and another round of adjustments. Following the stop, Van Gisbergen rejoined the field in 13th.

Van Gisbergen restarted the final stage in 13th on lap 160. The caution flag waved once again on lap 174 with Van Gisbergen scored in 14th. Staying out, the WeatherTech team restarted in sixth on lap 184 following various pit strategies along pit road. The rest of the stage would stay green following the restart with Van Gisbergen coming home 15th on lap 250.

“Qualifying was good today which lead into the race with us starting 12th. We were just unlucky during that last stage with the caution not falling our way. Bruce made some good adjustments through out the race and I started getting more comfortable as the race went on. I appreciate all the guys working hard on this WeatherTech team. We will go again next weekend!” – Shane van Gisbergen



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and added a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. In 2024, the team will once again field two, full-time entries in the NCS and continue to field three, full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.