Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – Custer Posts Top-10 Run in Richmond Xfinity Race

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series

ToyotaCare 250 | Saturday, March 30, 2024

Ford Performance Finishing Results:

10th – Cole Custer

13th – Riley Herbst

18th – Matt DiBenedetto

23rd – Kyle Sieg

31st – Hailie Deegan

32nd – Ryan Sieg

33rd – Blaine Perkins

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I felt like we definitely chased the car a little bit at the start. We were solid and I thought we got the car pretty good that last stage and tires just got killed somehow. Something was very strange with the tires with how you could hurt them. I didn’t even feel like I was going hard and it just went really bad, so we were able to salvage pitting there. JG did some good strategy to get us a good finish, but it was definitely a strange day with the tires and we’ll just have to move on to the next one. I think we had something, but I’m just a little bit confused on the tires.”

A TOUGH DECISION ON WHETHER TO PIT OR NOT. WHAT WENT INTO THE DECISION TO STAY OUT? “If we could do it again, we would have pitted. We talked about it for five days coming here. It just seemed like that was not enough laps on your tires to really take that chance to not have a set at the end. The field was split on it, so that just shows how hard of a decision it was. It obviously worked out for those guys, but it can go either way on that.”

DID YOU FEEL LIKE SUPERMAN COMING THROUGH THE FIELD WHEN YOU HAD TO PIT UNDER GREEN? “That was fun. It was a lot of fun trying to go back through the field when we took tires, so that was definitely the highlight of the day, I’ll say that because I was able to just blow by everybody.”