RCR NXS Race Recap: Richmond Raceway

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Qualify for Dash 4 Cash by Earning Top-Five Finish at Richmond Raceway

Finish: 5th

Start: 8th

Points: 4th

“Our No. 2 Whelen team had a good day. We struggled mid-race, but all the guys on my Richard Childress Racing team kept digging to find a way to end with a decent day. We certainly did that. We tried some things, and it didn’t quite work out for us. Danny (Stockman) made a phenomenal pit call at the end to take tires which propelled us to fifth. It’s a pleasure to drive this Whelen Chevrolet and I’m grateful for everyone who supports our team. We will give it our best shot in the Dash 4 Cash next weekend at Martinsville Speedway.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Secure Eighth-Place Result at Richmond Raceway

Finish: 8th

Start: 16th

Points: 2nd

“Overall, I’m happy that our No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet was able to finish inside the top-10 once again. Racing at Richmond Raceway hasn’t been our strong suit, and we still have work to do before coming back here next season. It’s a tricky track. As the rubber laid down, I gained front turn running the bottom which allowed me to catch the car in front. Once I got to his bumper though, the car got tight across the middle and I struggled overall with drive off unless I was completely out of the grey. It’s a shame to miss the Dash 4 Cash by one spot, but our Richard Childress Racing team will keep pushing to be better each week.” -Austin Hill