JR Motorsports — NXS Martinsville Preview

JR Motorsports Team Preview

TRACK – Martinsville Speedway (.526 mile short track-oval)

NXS RACE – DUDE Wipes 250 (250 laps / 131.5 miles)

TUNE IN – FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 7:30 p.m. (EST)

Sam Mayer

No. 1 – 10X Health Chevrolet

Mayer 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 6

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 0

Top 10s: 1

Laps Led: 2

Avg. Finish: 26.3

Points: 20th

Sam Mayer heads back to the great state of Virginia this weekend for his sixth start at Martinsville Speedway in his NASCAR Xfinity Series career.

In five starts at the .526-mile short track, the young driver has amassed two top-five and three top-10 efforts. His best finish of fourth came in the Fall of 2021 after coming back from being three laps down to score the top-five result.

In his career as a crew chief at the paperclip-shaped Virginia track, atop the pit box, Mardy Lindley has a best finish of third in the Craftsman Truck series in the Spring of 2022 with Kyle Busch.

Sam Mayer

“We had an absolute rocket ship of a car in Richmond and although it is a shame we didn’t have the finish to show for it, I am pumped to bring that same short-track speed to Martinsville this weekend. This No. 1 JR Motorsports team puts so much hard work and effort into giving me the best car each and every week and I am confident that we can get the finish that we deserve at Martinsville. It is great to have 10X Health back on the car and I look forward to hopefully sending them to Victory Lane!”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Jarrett Chevrolet

Allgaier 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 6

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 0

Top 10s: 2

Laps Led: 98

Avg. Finish: 16.5

Points: 7th

Justin Allgaier returns to Martinsville as the most recent NXS winner at the famed Virginia short track.

Allgaier went to Victory Lane last fall in dramatic fashion, taking the checkered flag in a photo finish to punch his ticket to the Championship 4.

Overall, the Illinois native has scored one win, four top fives and six top 10s in seven career NXS starts at Martinsville.

Additionally, Allgaier has won on two of the last three short-track races in the NXS, with victories coming at Bristol Motor Speedway and Martinsville last fall.

This weekend marks the second race of the year for Jarrett Logistics on board the No. 7 Chevrolet.

Justin Allgaier

“It’s great to be returning to Martinsville this weekend. We showed last fall that we were capable of getting to Victory Lane there, and I feel just as confident that we will have a fast Jarrett Chevrolet when we hit the track on Friday. Jim (Pohlman, crew chief) and this entire No. 7 team has been fighting hard all year long and I know that we will give it everything we have to get a solid finish and be in position for the win come Saturday night.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 TMC Chevrolet

Smith 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 6

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 0

Top 10s: 4

Laps Led: 6

Avg. Finish: 15.8

Points: 9th

Sammy Smith has three starts in the past two NXS seasons at Martinsville Speedway and he’s finished in the top-five twice.

Of Smith’s seven career NXS starts at tracks less than one mile over the past two seasons, he has amassed two top-five and four top-10 finishes as well as led 194 laps.

Smith has qualified in the top-10 each time he’s been at the half-mile short track and his best was earning the pole award in the Fall of 2023.

For the first time this season, the No. 8 Chevrolet will wear the orange and gold TMC Transportation colors.

Sammy Smith

“This weekend at Martinsville will be the first race with TMC as our primary and even more exciting is that they’ll be running with me on the truck Friday night as well. I’ve had good qualifying runs and solid finishes at this short track so I’m looking forward to getting back there. Hopefully I can help my team further by bringing them more information about the track from Friday night.”

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards / Scotts Chevrolet

Jones 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 6

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 0

Top 10s: 3

Laps Led: 1

Avg. Finish: 15.3

Points: 10th

Brandon Jones has one win, three top fives and five top 10s in seven starts at the .526-mile paperclip. Of those seven starts, Jones has only finished outside the top 10 twice.

At this race last year Jones earned his first top-five finish with JRM after starting in the 10th position.

The red Atlas Roofing logo will adorn the hood of the No. 9 Menards Chevrolet this weekend. This is both their second appearance of the season and their second time on the hood at the Spring Martinsville race.

The Atlanta, Ga., native has led 142 laps at Martinsville, which is the best among all tracks for Jones in the NXS.

Brandon Jones

“We had great speed in Richmond last weekend, but just had some bad luck come our way. Martinsville has always been a strong track for me, so I am ready to get there and try to turn our luck around. I trust this Menards/Atlas Roofing team will give me a fast car like they have all season, so it’s time to get it done.”

Carson Kvapil

No. 88 Chevy Truck Season Chevrolet

Kvapil 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 0

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 0

Top 10s: 0

Laps Led: 0

Avg. Finish: N/A

Points: N/A

Carson Kvapil will make his NXS debut on Saturday at the same track his father, Travis, made his first NASCAR Cup Series start in 2004.

The 20-year-old driver has competed twice at Martinsville in Late Models, finishing second (2022) and third (2023) in the Valley Star Credit Union 300, the biggest and most prestigious such race in the Southeast.

Kvapil’s crew chief, Andrew Overstreet, led Bubba Pollard to a sixth-place finish last week at Richmond. It was also Pollard’s maiden NXS start.

Kvapil is the two-time and defending champion in the zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car division, driving JRM’s No. 8 Bass Pro Shops Late Model to both championships.

Carson Kvapil

“Martinsville is a lot faster than it looks and I like the track, so it’s a good place for me to make my Xfinity Series debut. We’ve had some really solid runs in the Late Model here and been in the hunt at the end, so at least I have a little experience at running up front here. Big thanks to Chevrolet for supporting this and hopefully I’ll be there at the end with a solid finish.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at Martinsville Speedway: JR Motorsports has competed at Martinsville Speedway a combined 30 times with the NXS since its first trip there in 2006. In those starts at the .526-mile-oval, the organization has recorded three wins, 15 top-fives and 20 top-10s, with an average finish of 10.5.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, Brandon Jones and Carson Kvapil will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / Legacy MC souvenir rig on Saturday, April 6 from 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST.