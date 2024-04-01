Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Toyota Owners 400

TY DILLON

No. 16 Chevy Accessories Camaro ZL1

Ty Dillon qualified 33rd for the Toyota Owners 400.

Starting on rain tires, Dillon followed suit with the field pitting under the competition caution to switch over to slick tires. He went on to finish stage one under caution in the 34th position.

During the first stage break, Dillon pitted for four tires and fuel, before starting the second stage. As the field began to complete green-flag pit stops, Dillon and the No 16 team pitted on lap 150. Dillon went on to finish the second stage in the 21st position, one lap down to the leaders.

During the second stage break, Dillon brought the No 16 car to pit road for four tires and fuel, along with a slight rear wedge adjustment, as he reported he was pleased with the handling of his Chevrolet. Dillon made his first green-flag pit stop on lap 316 for four tires and fuel, while falling two laps down to the leader, as the field remained green. The final caution of the night came out with two laps to go, and the No. 16 team elected to stay out, ultimately finishing in 29th.

“Disappointing night overall for our No. 16 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet. We had some great speed, but unfortunately didn’t qualify as well as we could have, and got stuck on pit road due to circumstances out of our control. All and all, despite not having things go our way, this team did a lot of things well and I’m excited to get back in the car again soon.” – Ty Dillon

DANIEL HEMRIC

No. 31 LA Golf Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric qualified 34th for the Toyota Owners 400.

The competition caution brought out the first yellow flag of the day, and Hemric sat 33rd. He radioed the No. 31 was slightly tight handling, as the field pitted for slick tires under caution. The green flag came back out on lap 49 and remained green until lap 64, when a caution ended the stage under yellow. Hemric finished the opening stage in 33rd place.

During the first stage break, Hemric pitted for four tires, fuel, and a right-rear adjustment, before starting the second stage on lap 79. Hemric made his first green-flag pit stop of the night on lap 123 for four tires and fuel. The next caution came out on lap 169, and Hemric pitted for more tires and fuel, one lap down to the leaders. The green flag came back out on lap 177, and Hemric made it as high as 28th, before finishing the second stage in 30th place.

Hemric pitted once again during the stage break for tires and fuel, radioing he was happy with the previous changes made to his No. 31 LA Golf Chevy. He started the final stage in 31st and ran until lap 286 before completing another green-flag pit stop for tires and fuel. The race remained green, and Hemric made his final green-flag pit stop on lap 333, putting him down a second lap. A caution came out with two laps remaining, and Hemric took the wave around to gain a lap back, before going on to finish 30th.

“Not the night we hoped for in Richmond. We made some positive changes to the No. 31 LA Golf Chevy and felt good about it after the second stage, but we just lacked front grip. Thankfully we were able to take the wave around during the last caution to get a lap back. We had a clean night but not the best car. We will keep working on it and keep chugging along to Martinsville.” – Daniel Hemric



