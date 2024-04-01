Toyota Racing – NCS Richmond Post-Race Report – 03.31.24

HAMLIN DELIVERS TOYOTA OWNERS 400 VICTORY

Joe Gibbs Racing continues dominate performance at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (March 31, 2024) – Denny Hamlin continued his home track success as the Virginia-native’s team delivered on the final pit stop and Hamlin led the final laps to earn his fifth NASCAR Cup Series victory at Richmond Raceway in the Toyota Owners 400. It is Hamlin’s second points-paying victory of the season after his win earlier this month at Bristol, along with his non-points paying win at the Clash in Los Angeles to open the season.

With Chandler Smith’s win in the ToyotaCare 250 on Saturday, Joe Gibbs Racing swept their second race weekend of the season (Phoenix).

Martin Truex Jr. looked likely headed to his first victory of the season as he led in the closing laps before a caution with two laps to go. Truex, who won the second stage, led 228 of the 400 laps before finishing fourth.

It was a solid night for Team Toyota as a whole with seven Toyota Camry XSE’s in the top-16 finishers – Hamlin, Truex, Christopher Bell (sixth), Tyler Reddick (10th), Bubba Wallace (13th), Erik Jones (14th) and Ty Gibbs (16th).

1st, DENNY HAMLIN

2nd, Joey Logano*

3rd, Kyle Larson*

4th, MARTIN TRUEX, JR.

5th, Chase Elliott*

6th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

10th, TYLER REDDICK

13th, BUBBA WALLACE

14th, ERIK JONES

16th, TY GIBBS

25th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

*non-Toyota driver

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Mavis Tires & Brakes Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

Can you describe what it is like to come down for a late-race pit stop and come out first?

“I’ve had the best pit crew all year long. I loved our chances. We still had Martin (Truex Jr.) – he was the deserving race winner there, but you give these pit crews an opportunity – this is what it is all about. You have to have your whole team put together – and they just killed it today.”

How much did you have to work on your car?

“We were close all day long. We kept the leader right there close to us, but just couldn’t quite get there. It was so excruciatingly hard to pass. It made it really difficult – even with newer tires. I needed that kind of situation in the end to be able to win it.”

What was like running on the wet weather tires?

“That was different for sure, but this is what it was designed for. It got us back on track earlier, but I have to thank our sponsors in Mavis, FedEx, Toyota, TRD, Sport Clips, Coca-Cola, Jordan Brand, Logitech, Shady Rays – they all make it possible. It is unbelievable that we were able to run a little bit in the wet weather, and a little bit in the dry, and we ended up coming out ahead.”

Does it ever get old winning at home?

“No, no way. We have high aspirations this year, and how many wins we can get, and this is putting us right on track.”

MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

Can you take us through the emotional roller coaster that tonight was?

“Yeah, it’s unfortunate. Unfortunately, this has happened to be a few times over the years. We were in a great spot and had a great Auto-Owners Toyota Camry all night long. The guys did a really good job all night. We got beat out of the pits and then – I don’t know. He jumped the start and then used me up into turn one. Definitely sucks, but a good solid day and a car capable of winning, so we will just have to come back next week and try to get them then.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 6th

Can you talk about how you made it back through the field to finish sixth?

“To come out of here with a top-10 is something that ended up being a really good day. It was such a disappointing mistake on pit road. I was right there in the hunt, and it was going to be a race under the green flag there, so I’m disappointed, but happy to have a good showing for this Mobil 1 Camry. It stings to have a car that fast and make a mistake with it.”

ERIK JONES, No. 43 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Finishing Position: 14th

How was your race?

“Not a bad day. We started really far off and got better all day. We had some good spots, and we brought the Dollar Tree Camry home top-15. We needed a good week. It’s been a rough stretch these last few races. We took a day that I didn’t think was great and made something decent out of it. We’ve got to keep working. We’ve got a lot that we can better on.”

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK, No. 42 Safeway Toyota Camry XSE, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Finishing Position: 25th

Can you tell us about your race?

“P25 with our Safeway Toyota Camry. Long day. We got behind on wets. We got behind on the first run and went a lap down and never got it back. Long day. On to Martinsville.”

