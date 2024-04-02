BLAKE LOTHIAN PARTNERS WITH GGT ENERGY SOLUTIONS FOR MARTINSVILLE TRUCK RACE

MOORESVILLE, NC, April 2, 2024 – Blake Lothian announced today that he will be returning to Martinsville Speedway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for the Long John Silver’s 200. GGT Energy Solutions will join Lothian as primary marketing partner on the #20 Chevrolet Silverado of Young’s Motorsports.

“Martinsville holds a special place in my heart because I made my Truck Series debut there in 2022. I’ve been working really hard to return to the Truck Series, and it’s only fitting that my first race back is at Martinsville,” said Lothian. “I’m grateful to GGT Energy Solutions, the Wings and Wheels Foundation, Snow Belt MGMT and Young’s Motorsports for their support. This is just the beginning, and I can’t wait to get started this weekend!”

Founded in 2015, and with over 275 years of combined business experience, GGT Energy Solutions provides common sense energy-saving solutions built around an open-protocol, open-license integration framework that maximizes the capabilities of HVAC, electrical, lighting and other energy consumption systems. Whether it is excess energy usage from improper design, undefined operations and maintenance (O&M) programs, lack of temperature control, inadequate or inefficient lighting, a sub-par building envelope, GGT Energy Solutions helps organizations not only understand those issues but also develop a wide array of strategies to bring both problem resolution and sustainable, energy savings.

“We are thrilled to continue our collaboration and support with Blake Lothian,” said Sam Galbraith, Vice President of GGT Energy Solutions. “As a Driver Ambassador for Wings and Wheels Foundation, Blake exemplifies the Work Hard, Stay Humble attitude that we champion daily. Blake’s talent on the track is phenomenal but he also has been tremendous in bringing the racing community to the diverse children in our country. We’re excited to see what this opportunity will yield for our collaborative efforts as we bring racing to future generations.”

GGT Energy Solutions has long been committed to supporting drivers and racing teams at all levels, from grassroots to Cup. GGT Energy Solutions is actively working with multiple racing teams to identify savings opportunities which allows for further development in their performance on race day.

Lothian was named a Driver Ambassador for the Wings and Wheels Foundation in August. The Wings and Wheels Foundation strives to identify young talented drivers and help place them in a supportive environment led by professionals who have achieved a high level of success in the motor racing industry. As a Driver Ambassador, Lothian works closely with the foundation to promote and further its mission.

The Long John Silver’s 200 at Martinsville Speedway is on Friday, April 5. Coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. on FS1 for practice and qualifying, with the green flag dropping at 7:30 p.m. You can also catch the race on MRN and SiriusXM.

For more information on Blake Lothian, visit https://www.blakelothianracing.com or follow him on Facebook (Blake Lothian Motorsports), Twitter (@Blake_Lothian) or Instagram (@Blake_Lothian).