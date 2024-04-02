Layne Riggs and the No. 38 Infinity Communications Ford F-150

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 2, 2024) – Layne Riggs returns to his grassroots heritage this weekend at one of NASCAR’s oldest tracks, the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Infinity Communications will make their Front Row Motorsports debut as they partner with Riggs for the 200-lap event. A longtime partner of Riggs, Infinity Communications is a recognized member of the National Association of Tower Erectors (NATE), Infinity Communications has built a diversified portfolio of experience including, but not limited to, erecting new cell towers, system upgrades, maintenance, power outages, generator support and storage, generator and fleet refueling, and disaster recovery.

After making his road course debut at the Circuit of the Americas, this weekend’s event is one that the 2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series champion has circled on his calendar. In 2023, Rigg’s finished 11th at the “Paperclip” after leading laps in the fall Xfinity Series event.

It’s a one day show for Riggs and the 38 team. Track activity will begin on Friday, April 5th with practice and qualifying at 3:00 p.m. ET. The Long John Silver’s 200 will take place Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted live on FS1. Fans can also listen in on the action from Sirius XM and the Motor Racing Network.

No. 38 Infinity Communications Ford F-150:

DRIVER LAYNE RIGGS:

“This weekend couldn’t have come any sooner. Words can’t describe how excited I am to race at Martinsville. Growing up in the late model scene, Martinsville was like the Daytona 500 for short-track racing. I know Dylan (Cappello) and the team will bring me a fast Infinity Communications Ford F-150, I just have to put it to the test and hone in on that grassroots mentality.”

CREW CHIEF DYLAN CAPPELLO:

“This is Layne’s (Riggs) bread and butter, there’s no other driver I would want behind the wheel. We’ve had been preparing for months to make sure we’re bringing him the best of the best and making sure we dot our “I’s” and cross our “T’s”. It’s go time!”﻿

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.