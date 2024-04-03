Induction Innovations Back with Faction46 at Martinsville

Thad Moffitt and Team Ready to Race Under the Lights Friday Night

SALISBURY, N.C. (April 3, 2024) — It will be a homecoming for Thad Moffitt this Friday night at the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. Growing up in Trinity, N.C., Moffitt, and the Petty family have always thought of Martinsville Speedway as their home away from home. Moffitt grew up going to the paperclip-shaped oval since he can remember and is now ready to make his NASCAR debut at the track.

“It’s crazy that I’ve grown up so close to Martinsville and have been going there since I was really a baby, but have never raced there,” said Moffitt. “So, it’s going to be a pretty special day on Friday to join the family legacy at the track.”

Returning as the primary partner to the Faction46 Chevrolet is Induction Innovations. Induction Innovations is a manufacturer of high-performance induction heaters for the automotive industry. The company is the producer of the Mini-Ductor®.

Induction Innovations tools are designed to solve problems such as removing stuck or corroded parts and adhesives in a faster, safer, and more precise way than using an open flame torch.

“It’s great to have Induction Innovations back on the truck,” commented Moffitt. “We didn’t give them the finish we wanted at COTA, and we want to do that on Friday night.”

Moffitt and the team are hoping to have a weekend with no issues to optimize their performance and result.

“We just really need to have no issues on Friday,” continued Moffitt. “We have had small things happen to our truck and we just want to be out there racing. That is what Friday is all about because when we are out there gaining experience, we have really shown a lot of progress and speed. That is what is really showing our potential. So, a good solid finish will help us right now.”

Faction46 and Moffitt will race the Long John Silver’s 200 Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.