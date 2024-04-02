Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Carson-Newman University Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 2, 2024) – Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 team head to the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway with a new partner on their Ford Mustang Dark Horse, Carson-Newman University.

Located in Jefferson City, Tennessee, at the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Carson-Newman University was founded in 1851. With more than 2,700 students, Carson-Newman has more than 50 majors and 110 academic offerings including nationally-recognized Education and Nursing programs. The University also consists of 21 NCAA Division II athletic teams.

Notable alumni include Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and former University of North Carolina coach Sylvia Hatchell, former SEC commissioner and College Football Hall of Fame member, Bernie Moore, and the iconic Dolly Parton, who received an honorary doctorate from the university in 1990.

In four starts at Martinsville, Gilliland has an average finish of 19.5, two top-15 results, including a 10th-place finish in the fall race last season.

Track activity will begin with practice and qualifying on Saturday, April 6th at 4:30 p.m. ET. televised on FS2. The 400-lap event will take place Sunday, April 7th at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised live on FS1. Fans can also listen in on the action live from Sirius XM and the Motor Racing Network.

No. 38 Carson-Newman University Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“Track position is important everywhere we go, but it’s especially important at Martinsville and to qualify upfront. That part is on my shoulders. I’ve won here in the trucks, so I know what it takes. We’re looking forward to a good finish this weekend.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“We have really improved on our short-track program this year. Each time we go to Martinsville, I feel as if we are closing the gap between us and bigger teams. Todd (Gilliland) is a proven winner at Martinsville in the truck series and runs well there in Cup, so I expect us to be upfront.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.