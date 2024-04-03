NHRA AT PHOENIX: Team Chevy Race Advance | Notes & Quotes

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2024 NHRA ARIZONA NATIONALS

FIREBIRD MOTORSPORTS PARK

CHANDLER, ARIZONA

TEAM CHEVY RACE ADVANCE | NOTES & QUOTES

APRIL 5-7, 2024

THE 39TH ANNUAL NHRA ARIZONA NATIONALS COULD PROVE LUCRATIVE FOR JOHN FORCE RACING AND CHEVROLET

Arizona Nationals Will See Three Races in Play, Including the Weather Delayed Pomona Winternationals Finals, the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge, and the Arizona Nationals

Notes:

Team Chevy next heads to Firebird Motorsports Park for the 39th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, as well as the conclusion of the 2024 Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals Finals that were postponed due to weather from In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, April 5-7, 2024.

John Force, the 16-time NHRA World Champion, John Force Racing team owner, and driver of the PEAK Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, will face off against reigning champion Matt Hagan after the Winternationals Finals from Pomona were postponed due to weather. They will face off during the third round of qualifying on Saturday at Firebird Motorsports Park.

J. Force’s final round record of 155-111 shows favor to the veteran, and Pomona’s rain-delayed final will be the 267th final-round appearance of his career.

J. Force also rolls into Firebird Motorsports Park seeking his ninth event victory, the most in the Funny Car category as well as NHRA (Tony Schumacher, Top Fuel – five, and Bob Glidden, Pro Stock – five).

Additionally, J. Force also looks to Phoenix to capture his 156th career victory, as well as Chevrolet’s 160th win in the category since 1967 and 80th for the Camaro body. If John does race to victory, it will be his 25th win by him in a Chevrolet-bodied car.

Chevrolet claimed victory in two categories at the NHRA Arizona Nationals in 2023, with Camrie Caruso capturing the Wally trophy in Pro Stock and Robert Hight in Funny Car.

In addition to both completing the Winternationals Finals as well as the Arizona Nationals, Firebird Motorsports Park will also see the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge, with Brittany Force facing off against Justin Ashley, and John Force paired up with JR Todd. The #2Fast2Tasty Challenge pits semifinalists from the previous race week in hopes of claiming both a bonus purse and bonus points on Saturday of race weekends.

Brittany Force, driver of the Monster Energy Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster, enters Phoenix as Top Fuel track record holder of both elapsed time (E.T.) and speed, with her run of 3.643 seconds E.T. at 337.92 mph in February 2020. Force’s sister Courtney still holds the speed record in Funny Car from February 2018, coming from behind the wheel of a Chevrolet-bodied car at 337.16 mph.

After capturing his first victory in his first Funny Car race at the PRO Superstar Shootout, and then racing to the final round in Gainesville in the first race of the 2024 season, Austin Prock, driver of the Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car looks to Phoenix with momentum to notch his fifth career victory (four in Top Fuel) with already having a strong start to his season.

In Pro Stock, Dallas Glenn and No. 1 Qualifier Erica Enders will face off against each other at the Arizona Nationals for completion of the weather-delayed Winternationals Finals.

Enders, driver of the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage/Melling/SCAG Chevrolet Camaro SS Pro Stock, still holds the national record for both E.T. and speed, with her 6.450 seconds E.T. run in March 2022 at Gainesville and 215.55 mph run at Englishtown in May 2014.

BRITTANY FORCE, DRIVER OF THE MONSTER ENERGY CHEVROLET TOP FUEL DRAGSTER:

“After an improved race weekend in Pomona, this team is anxious to see what we can accomplish in Phoenix. Coming into this season we have taken everything we learned in the last few years and are using that for our new setup. I feel after a tough season last year, we are finally in that upward climb. We need to qualify in the top-five and focus on clean, consistent runs every time we go down the track. I’ve been to a couple of finals in the past at Firebird but have never landed in the winner’s circle. The goal is to get this Monster Energy team our first win of the season three races in.”

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“Personally, I’ve never had much luck (at Firebird Motorsports Park), but the car that I’m driving this year has had a lot of success there, and last year was my brother Thomas’s first win as an assistant crew chief. I think we’ll pick up right where we left off in Gainesville. I’m convinced the consistency we had in Gainesville and Bradenton is going to show in Phoenix.”

“Our team is definitely going to be strong this year. Last year, I don’t think anybody in the building was satisfied with the whole team’s performance overall. So we’re off to a good start in 2024 with one win, at least two runners-up and one of our cars has been low qualifier at all three events this year. So yeah, things are off to a good start. We definitely want to keep that train going.”

JOHN FORCE, DRIVER OF THE PEAK ANTIFREEZE & COOLANT CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“Like anybody, I want to win it all, we want to make the money, and we want to earn the points. So, I’m going after it with everything I’ve got. We’re excited to race Hagan. He’s a great champion and he wants to win, just like I do. There are basically three races to be won and you only get three qualifying attempts. But (Hagan’s) got the same problems I’ve got, so there’s no excuses, we just do it. That’s the rules that we play by … but I’m ready for it. We’re just going to do the best we can. I’m fired up.”

How to Watch:

The 2024 NHRA Arizona Nationals kick off Friday at Firebird Motorsports Park with qualifying, airing at 9:30 p.m. ET. Saturday’s qualifying session airs on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET, with Finals airing at 6:30 p.m. ET. All sessions from near Phoenix air with NHRA on FOX on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Coverage streams live throughout the weekend on NHRA.tv, and is available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

TEAM CHEVY BY THE NUMBERS:

1,446: Round wins for John Force (1st all-time).

626: Round wins for Robert Hight; 13th all-time. Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car), sits 12th, with 628.

166: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for John Force (1st all-time).

159: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins since 1967.

84: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Robert Hight (6th all-time). Tony Schumacher (Top Fuel) is fifth with 88.

79: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins with the Camaro SS body.

47: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Brittany Force.

28: Number of NHRA championships Chevrolet holds as a manufacturer since entering the first in 1966. This is the seventh-consecutive award and ninth in 11 seasons. No other manufacturer has won it more than Chevrolet.

24: Wins by John Force in a Chevrolet-bodied Funny Car.

20: Chevrolet career Top Fuel wins in NHRA.

16: Number of Chevrolet career wins by Brittany Force.

7: Number of Funny Car driver championships.

2: Number of Top Fuel driver championships.

