Single-Day NASCAR All-Star Race Tickets on Sale NOW

Single-day tickets for the 40th running of the NASCAR All-Star Race on May 19 at historic North Wilkesboro Speedway are on sale now at www.NorthWilkesboroSpeedway.com

Single-day tickets for All-Star Friday presented by Raymer Oil (May 17) and Saturday’s Wright Brand 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race (May 18) are also on sale

The best values for race fans are a three-day All-Star Weekend ticket package starting at just $229 or a five-day All-Star Week package including two nights of zMAX CARS Tour action (May 14-15) plus all three days of NASCAR activity starting at just $259

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (April 4, 2024) – Available only through a package purchase until now, single-day grandstand tickets to the 40th running of the NASCAR All-Star Race on May 19 are now on sale at www.NorthWilkesboroSpeedway.com. Raceday will be jam-packed at the historic 0.625-mile short track with concerts by Warren Zeiders and Tim Dugger plus the All-Star Open and the NASCAR All-Star Race featuring a winners-only field of Cup Series drivers competing for a $1 million prize.

Single-day tickets are also available for Saturday, May 18, which features NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series qualifying and the Wright Brand 250 race; Trackside Live with Kenny Wallace and John Roberts; plus two All-Star heat races to set Sunday’s lineup for the NASCAR All-Star Race.

All-Star Friday presented by Raymer Oil is also on sale. The May 17 lineup of activities will include the first NASCAR practice sessions by both the Cup Series and the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series on the new North Wilkesboro Speedway pavement, followed by the NASCAR Pit Crew Challenge presented by Mechanix Wear and a Neal McCoy concert to cap off the evening.

The best value for NASCAR All-Star Race Week is a package price for the entire week, including the May 14-15 zMAX CARS Tour events starting at just $259, or a three-day NASCAR All-Star Weekend package for Friday, Saturday and Sunday staring at just $229. The 2024 package prices represent an approximately 25-percent discount from last year’s package prices for the historic return of NASCAR to North Wilkesboro.

After opening in 1947, North Wilkesboro Speedway became one of NASCAR’s original race tracks when it hosted the season finale for the inaugural Strictly Stock (now Cup) Series in 1949. The 0.625-mile short track hosted NASCAR races until it closed in 1996. Following an extensive restoration, North Wilkesboro Speedway returned to the NASCAR Cup schedule on May 21, 2023, hosting the NASCAR All-Star Race.

TICKETS:

For May 14-19 NASCAR All-Star Race Week single-day or package tickets, camping and parking, fans should visit www.NorthWilkesboroSpeedway.com. NASCAR three-day weekend ticket packages including three concerts, the NASCAR Pit Crew Challenge presented by Mechanix Wear, Trackside Live with Kenny Wallace John Roberts and Jose Castillo, all NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck and Cup Series practices, qualifying and five races start at just $229 per person.

MORE INFO:

