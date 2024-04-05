JD MOTORSPORTS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH XPRESS AUTO GLASS AND THE #4 OF DAWSON CRAM

Gaffney, SC. – JD Motorsports is delighted to announce its partnership with Xpress Auto Glass of Charlotte, North Carolina as the primary sponsor of the #4 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Dawson Cram in the upcoming race at Martinsville Speedway. This exciting collaboration underscores Xpress Auto Glass’s commitment to supporting emerging talent in motorsports while emphasizing the importance of preparedness both on and off the track.

In the high-stakes world of racing, as in everyday life, unexpected challenges can arise at any moment. That’s why the team at JD Motorsports trusts Xpress Auto Glass to be there when the unexpected happens. With their expertise and dedication to excellence, Xpress Auto Glass ensures that the team can focus on what they do best: racing to victory.

“We don’t know what will happen on the track or on the road,” said Dawson Cram, “that’s why we rely on our great partners at Xpress Auto Glass to be there for us when unexpected things hit our windshields.”

As a leader in auto glass repair and replacement, Xpress Auto Glass brings years of experience and reliability to the table. Their commitment to quality service mirrors the dedication and precision required in motorsports, making them the perfect partner for JD Motorsports.

“Xpress Auto Glass is thrilled to announce our partnership with JD Motorsports and Dawson Cram for the upcoming Martinsville race. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for us as we venture into the world of motorsports, a testament to our commitment to quality, speed, and excellence. We are incredibly excited to be part of such an energetic team and to support Dawson Cram, a remarkable talent in racing. Together, we’re looking forward to an electrifying race at Martinsville, demonstrating our shared values of performance and innovation on the track.” – James Williams, owner of Xpress Auto Glass in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Stay tuned as Dawson Cram takes to the track in the #4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, proudly sponsored by Xpress Auto Glass. With their support, the team is ready to tackle whatever challenges come their way and race towards victory.

The Dude Wipes 250 at Martinsville Speedway is this Saturday, April 6th, at 7:30pm ET. Race coverage is available on FS1, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Xpress Auto Glass:

Xpress Auto Glass is a Veteran owned company and a leading provider of auto glass repair and replacement services, dedicated to delivering exceptional quality and customer satisfaction. With a team of experienced technicians and a commitment to excellence, Xpress Auto Glass ensures that drivers can hit the road with confidence. For more information, visit www.Xpressglass.net

About JD Motorsports:

JD Motorsports is a NASCAR racing team competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Based in Gaffney, South Carolina, the team is known for its dedication to excellence and passion for motorsports. For more information, visit www.teamjdmotorsports.com