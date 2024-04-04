AM Racing | Hailie Deegan Martinsville Speedway Spring Xfinity Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | DUDE Wipes 250

Fast Facts

No. 15 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Hailie Deegan

Primary Partner(s): AirBox

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Joe Williams Jr.

Spotter: Michael Fisher

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. X-1028

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Notes of Interest:

Sophomore Journey: After a successful rookie campaign in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last season with driver Brett Moffitt, AM Racing will embark on its sophomore journey in 2024 with driver Hailie Deegan for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday night’s DUDE Wipes 250 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

The Statesville, N.C.-based team plans to expand its footprint in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to also run two cars throughout the season with its No. 25 AM Racing entry.

Future Focused: Last October, AM Racing announced that Hailie Deegan joined the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in a multiyear agreement.

Deegan, a native of Temecula, Calif. has been a staple in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for the past three seasons but will embrace her rookie season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as part of the Ford Performance program.

Deegan grew up racing off-road and on dirt but transitioned to competing on asphalt in 2016 to pursue a career in stock car racing. She began that transition in 2018 in the ARCA Menards Series West (previously NASCAR K&N Pro Series West), She became the first female driver to have won races in the West Series, doing so in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, respectively.

Deegan, 21, arrives at AM Racing after a stint driving for ThorSport Racing in 2023.

Giving You Piece of Air: For the fifth time in 2024, AirBox will serve as the primary marketing partner of Deegan’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in Saturday night’s DUDE Wipes 250 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

In 2017, AirBox was established to focus on building the world’s best air purifiers for indoor occupied spaces. This coincided with people starting to wake up to issues with indoor air quality. With new challenges to air cleanliness, such as COVID-19 and wildfire smoke, people are looking for effective and proven solutions to ensure they receive cleaner air, at last.

Their history in delivering clean air systems gives them an expertise that is unmatched. AirBox uses some of the most effective air filtration technologies that exist with Certified HEPA and Advanced Molecular Adsorption and manufactures products that meet the stringent new ventilation standard, ASHRAE Standard 241.

Today, AirBox filtration systems are used across the country, purifying the air and capturing harmful irritants to create healthier, safer spaces. They’ve become the trusted choice for hospitals, educational centers, offices, warehouses, construction zones, public assembly, sports facilities, and more.

They’re proud to build all products to the highest standards in the USA at their North Carolina production facility. Every day, AirBox is working hard to give the American people the safer learning, working, and living environments they deserve—helping people breathe easy and live better.

Hailie Deegan NASCAR Xfinity Series Martinsville Speedway Stats: Saturday night’s DUDE Wipes 250 will mark Deegan’s Xfinity Series debut at the 0.526-mile short track.

Deegan, however, does own three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at the famed paperclip short track.

Her track-best result occurred during the 2021 United Rentals 200 and the 2022 Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 when she steered to a 19th-place finish twice after starting 23rd and 31st, respectively, for David Gilliland Racing (now TRICON Garage).

Hailie Deegan NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In seven NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, Deegan has a career-best 13th-place finish after starting 20th for SS-GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in October 2022.

In addition to seven Xfinity Series starts, she has achieved 70 ARCA Menards Series starts, including three wins and 69 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to her credit.

AM Minute: It was a quiet Easter weekend for the Statesville, N.C.-based team.

Both the AM Racing Dirt and ARCA Menards Series divisions were off this past weekend and both will continue to sit idle this weekend before the dirt division returns to action at Farmer City Raceway next weekend.

The ARCA Menards Series is enjoying a short sabbatical before their season resumes action at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 20.

Thanks For Your Support: With 18 percent of the 2024 Xfinity Series season complete, AM Racing and Hailie Deegan would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AirBox, Flying Circle, Klutch Vodka, Mechanix Wear, Monster Energy Drink, Mobil 1, Viva Tequila Seltzer and WIX Filters.

Richmond (Va.) Raceway | ToyotaCare 250 Race Recap: The sixth race of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicked off in Richmond, Virginia on Saturday, March 30.

Back in AirBox colors, Deegan found speed from practice to qualifying to land her 24th on the starting grid. Throughout the 250-lap race, Deegan hovered inside the top 25, but during Stage 3, the handling of her No. 15 AM Racing Ford Mustang improved, allowing the former ARCA Menards Series winner to contend for a top-20 finish.

However, in the closing laps of the race, Deegan’s car abruptly shut off and coasted to pit road. The mechanical gremlin left the rookie driver and team with a frustrating 31st-place finish.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams Jr. is Hailie Deegan’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 138th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday night and his eighth in the Old Dominion.

In his previous 137 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), eight top-five and 30 top-10 finishes.

Hailie Deegan Quoteboard:

On Martinsville Speedway:

﻿“Martinsville Speedway has always been a decent track for me in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. I am hoping that will continue on Saturday night with our No. 15 AirBox Ford Mustang.

“Martinsville has always been about track position and staying out of trouble, and I hope we are able to overcome both and deliver the AM Racing team a good finish.”

Race Information:

The DUDE Wipes 250 (250 laps | 131.5 miles) is the seventh of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice will occur on Fri., April 5, 2024, from 5:05 p.m. to 5:40 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 5:40 p.m. The field will take the green flag on Sat., April 6, 2024, shortly after 7:30 p.m., with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its eighth year of competition.

﻿The team has named Hailie Deegan, Christian Rose, and Austin Wayne Self as their primary drivers for the 2024 Xfinity, ARCA Menards Series, and Dirt Modified seasons, respectively.