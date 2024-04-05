TCU FOOTBALL COACH SONNY DYKES NAMED GRAND MARSHAL FOR AUTOTRADER ECHOPARK AUTOMOTIVE 400 NASCAR RACE

Dykes to give “Start Your Engines” command to the NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing Sunday, April 14, in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

Tripleheader weekend also includes the NCTS SpeedyCash.com 250 on Friday, April 12, and NXS Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday, April 13.

FORT WORTH, Texas (APRIL 5, 2024) – TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes, who guided the Horned Frogs to a CFP National Championship runner-up finish in 2022, has been named Grand Marshal for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 14, at Texas Motor Speedway. The ninth race of the Cup Series season will take the green flag at 2:30 p.m. CT (TV: FS1, Radio: PRN, SiriusXM, Lone Star 92.5 FM locally).

“It’s an honor to represent TCU as the Grand Marshal for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400,” Dykes said. “I’m a NASCAR fan and this great opportunity is made even more special by it taking place at Texas Motor Speedway. TMS is such a historic venue and important part of the Fort Worth community. My family and I are very much looking forward to the race and the excitement that always comes with attending a NASCAR event.”

The Dykes-led Horned Frogs became the first team from the state of Texas to make the College Football Playoff and first from the Big 12 Conference to advance to the CFP National Championship. Dykes also became the first coach in TCU and Big 12 history to start the season 12-0 in his first season with the team en route to earning 10 National Coach of the Year awards in 2022.

The son of legendary Texas Tech football coach Spike Dykes, he arrived at TCU’s Fort Worth campus after revitalizing a latent Southern Methodist University program on the other side of the DFW Metroplex. In four seasons, Dykes led the Mustangs to three consecutive winning seasons for the first time since the mid-1980s and had the program in the nation’s top 25 for 19 weeks. Previously, he served as head coach at Cal (2013-16) and Louisiana Tech (2010-12).

“Coach Dykes is a NASCAR fan and that will make it even more special to provide an extraordinary experience for him and his family at Texas Motor Speedway for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400,” Texas Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Mark Faber said. “The Dykes name is renowned in Texas football, and Sonny continues to add to that legacy, especially with his recent accomplishments in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.”

Tickets are on sale now for the 2024 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR tripleheader weekend April 12-14. The race weekend begins April 12 with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 (7:30 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90), continues with the April 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 (12:30 p.m. CT on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90) and concludes with the April 14 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 (2:30 p.m. CT on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 and Lone Star 92.5 – local).

﻿Tickets are on sale now at www.texasmotorspeedway.com.

Texas Motor Speedway’s major event season also includes the POWRi Wildcard Showdown (April 5-6), High Limit Sprint Car Series (April 13), Fuel Fest (April 20), the Goodguys Rod & Custom/American Flat Track/Pate Swap Meet tripleheader weekend (April 25-28), C-10 Nationals (May 10-12), LS Fest (May 18), Bandas y Trocas (May 25), Solar Car Challenge (July 11-17), SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 2 (Sept. 14), Goodguys Rod & Custom (Sept. 27-29), American Sprint Car Series (Oct. 4-5), the High Limit Sprint Car Series inaugural season finale (Oct. 11-12) and the Gordy’s Hwy 30 Fest Texas (Oct. 17-20).

ABOUT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Texas Motor Speedway is among the largest sports and entertainment venues in the United States and features an array of amenities such as the largest single LED screen of any sports facility in North America, making it one of the premier venues in the world of sports. The 1.5-mile superspeedway located in Fort Worth hosts all three NASCAR national series among its various races and specialty events throughout the year. Texas Motor Speedway is owned and operated by Speedway Motorsports, LLC, a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. For more information, please visit texasmotorspeedway.com.

TICKETS:

For ticket information about Texas Motor Speedway’s 2024 events schedule, please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com.

MORE INFO:

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s busy schedule by following on Facebook, X, and Instagram. Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.