Toyota Racing – NXS Martinsville Quotes – Chandler Smith – 04.05.24

Toyota Racing – Chandler Smith

NASCAR Xfinity Series Quotes

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (April 5, 2024) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chandler Smith was made available to the media prior to practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway on Friday.

CHANDLER SMITH, No. 81 Wheelers Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Why do you think you’ve had so much success on the short tracks this season?

“With my experience at short track racing, that is where I come from. That is what I grew up racing, and the being paired with a great team, a great organization and a great manufacturer – I think that is the recipe for success. I’m excited to be here at Martinsville Speedway. I’m excited to be eligible for Dash 4 Cash. Looking forward to seeing what we can do under the lights tomorrow night.”

What has been the adjustment with Joe Gibbs Racing like this season?

“Honestly, there wasn’t that big of, I guess you could say, change. We got to work right after Phoenix, of last year, was in the simulator pretty much every single week – all the way up to Christmas. We took a two-week break off, and then was right back at it again. We’ve got as far as – we are from Texas all the way to Pocono on our sim stuff right now. We were ready. We were prepared for the season, and I think that is why the results have been there. We were so prepared for this season right off the rip.”

What challenge does Martinsville hold?

“It’s similar to Richmond in that track position is big here. I feel like it is bigger here than Richmond, honestly, just because – if you have a bad pit stop, you could be running second, have a bad pit stop, and be running eighth-to-10th. Then you get hit the wrong way, get back in the hornets’ nest, that can ruin your day right there. Just haven’t really had the balance I’ve been looking for. Haven’t had the execution all day on my part – whatever it may have been. Looking to clean that up this year, and hopefully have a decent run.”

Will this race be as crazy at the finish as the fall Martinsville race was?

“No. I don’t think so personally. Now the October race – probably, because if you look at historical – the last two years, it’s trended that way too. I just got rewatching the spring race four hours ago, from last year, and there were a few cautions there at the very end, but as far as up-front stuff – it was pretty much drama free to be completely honest with you. Then you look at the fall race, and it was the complete polar opposite of that, and the year before that as well. I think the year before was when B. Jones (Brandon Jones) and Ty (Gibbs) got into, and then Austin Hill and Myatt Snider – was all in the fall race, so yeah, the fall race tends to be crazier than the spring race for sure. I think it will be just another Saturday night short track race – maybe we will be a little more level headed when it comes down to the finish. There is not as much at stake for what – eight guys out there.”

Is there pressure running for the Dash 4 Cash bonus this weekend?

“No, I’m honored that I’m a part of the program, and I’m really grateful that Xfinity has that program for us – the opportunity to go win $100,000, but we are here to go win a clock. That is what we are here to do – accumulate Playoff points and accumulate wins – the bonuses will come after.”

