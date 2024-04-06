Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Martinsville Speedway; April 6, 2024

Track; Martinsville Speedway– Oval (0.526-Miles)

Race: Dude Wipes 250; 250 Laps –60/60/130; 131.5 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; April 6, 2024 7:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, and X

Jeb Burton – No. 27 Puryear Tank Lines/ Talbert Building Supply

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Martinsville Speedway

News and Notes:

Practice; After the completion of NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) technical inspection Friday afternoon, the field of 39 NXS cars would be split in two groups for a pair of 15-minute practice sessions. Scheduled in Group 1, Jeb Burton would record a fastest lap of 20.738 at 91.311 mph on Lap 22 of his 30-lap session placing the Puryear Tank Lines / Talbert Building Supply Chevrolet Camaro SS 17th fastest in Group 1, and 35nd overall.

– Starting Position; At the conclusion of practice, teams would be given ten minutes to make adjustments, change tires, and add fuel prior to moving into qualifying to determine the starting order for Saturday night’s Dude Wipes 250. In 2024, short-track qualifying would consist of a single round of single car qualifying for two laps. Lined up 11th to make his two-lap qualification run, Burton would put down a fast lap of 19.794 at 95.665 mph placing the No. 27 Chevrolet 4th overall. Burton will line up Outside Row 2 for Saturday night’s Dude Wipes 250.

– Martinsville Speedway Stats; Making his eighth NXS start at the famed Martinsville Speedway, Burton holds an average finish of 16.9 in seven previous starts. Capturing a career best 4th place finish in October of 2020. Burton holds a 96.2% lap completion rate with 1724 laps completed of the attempted 1793. In Burton’s last visit to Martinsville Speedway in October for the Dead On Tools 250 the veteran Virginia driver would start in the 38th position and drive his way thru the field to come away with a 9th place finish in spectacular fashion crossing the finish line backwards after being involved in a big accident. In seven starts Burton has one Top-5 finish, two Top-10’s, and five Top-15 finishes at Martinsville Speedway.

Featured Partners

Puryear Tank Lines; Puryear Tank Lines is a family-owned and operated business that dates back 3 generations. Specializing in bulk tank delivery of LPG, butane, liquid asphalt and bulk cement. At Puryear they make it their mission to treat both our clients and employees with respect and provide customers with the service they deserve. Puryear Tank Lines promises to provide high-quality transportation services in a safe and efficient way. Visit Puyear Tank Lines online at PuryearTankLines.com

Talbert Building Supply; Founded in 1983, Talbert Building Supply is an independent, family-owned lumber and building materials dealer that supplies a wide range of building products and services to customers across North Carolina’s Piedmont and Southside Virginia. To find out more on the products and services Talbert Building Supply has to offer check them out online at TalbertBuildingSupply.com

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Martinsville Speedway

Social Media; Facebook, X, Instagram

Practice; After clearing NXS technical inspection Friday afternoon, 39 NXS cars would be split in two groups for a pair of 15-minute practice sessions. Scheduled in Group 2, Retzlaff would record a fast lap of 20.294 at 91.311 mph during his 22-lap session placing the FUNKAWAY Chevrolet Camaro SS 30nd overall.

– Starting Position; At the conclusion of practice, teams would be given ten minutes to make adjustments, change tires, and add fuel prior to moving into qualifying to determine the starting order for Saturday night’s Dude Wipes 250. In 2024, short-track qualifying would consist of a single round of single car qualifying for two laps. Scheduled to hit the track 27th to make his two-lap qualification run, Retzlaff would log a quick lap of 19.897 at 95.170 mph placing the No. 31 Chevrolet 13th overall. Retzlaff will line up Inside Row 7 for Saturday night’s Dude Wipes 250.

Martinsville Speedway Stats; Making his fourth NXS start at Martinsville Speedway, Retzlaff holds an average finish of 10.0 in three previous starts. Capturing a career best 7th place finish in October of 2023. Retzlaff holds a 100.0% lap completion rate with 767 laps completed of the attempted 767. In Retzlaff’s last visit to Martinsville Speedway in October for the Dead On Tools 250 the young Wisconsin driver would start in the 10th position and maintain his speed all day at the front of the field to come away with a 7th place finish. In three starts Retzlaff has one Top-10 finish, while finishing all three races in the Top-15.

Featured Partner

FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FunkAway is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FunkAway allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FunkAway, visit Funkaway.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook. #FUNKINFAST31

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.