United Rentals to Sponsor Select NASCAR Cup Series Races with Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill in 2024

Hill to Drive RCR’s No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Four NASCAR Cup Series Races, beginning with Texas Motor Speedway

WELCOME, N.C. (April 5, 2024) – United Rentals, the world’s largest equipment rental company, will partner with Richard Childress Racing to sponsor Austin Hill for select races in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024. Hill is slated to race the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet Camaro on a part-time basis, beginning with the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 14. The race will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1 beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.

“United Rentals has supported me throughout all of the key moments of my racing career so far, which makes their involvement in my upcoming NASCAR Cup Series starts for Richard Childress Racing that much more special,” said Hill. “I’m happy to have another opportunity to race in the Cup Series for RCR. The amount of success that we’ve been able to accomplish together in the Xfinity Series makes me excited for this slate of races. It’s not going to be easy, competing against the best drivers on Sundays, but I’m thankful to Richard, everyone at RCR, and United Rentals for allowing this Cup Series schedule to come to life. Racing a Next Gen Chevrolet at a mile-and-a-half will be a new challenge, but one that I’m looking forward to.”

United Rentals has an integrated network of over 1,500 rental locations in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, United Rentals offers general, aerial, and specialty rentals to a customer base that includes construction and industrial companies, utilities, municipalities, and homeowners.

“We are excited to support Richard Childress Racing and Austin Hill in the NASCAR Cup Series.” said Craig Schmidt, vice president of national accounts, United Rentals. “We have a great partnership with Austin and RCR and look forward to supporting them and giving our customers an unforgettable experience.”

The 2024 campaign marks United Rentals’ third year of partnership with RCR, but the relationship with Hill has been a constant for over seven years. United Rentals and Hill have found success together both on and off the track, most recently with the Winston, Georgia native winning the United Rentals 300 Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway in February.

“We’re proud to represent a great brand like United Rentals, and to be a part of their efforts to help Austin achieve success at the next level,” said Torrey Galida, president of RCR. “United Rentals is a long-time supporter of our sport and they have done a superb job of using their relationship with Austin to achieve their business goals from an on-site activation and hosting standpoint.”

Hill made his Cup Series debut for the Welcome, N.C.-based organization at Michigan International Speedway in 2022. The 29-year-old, who is in his third full-time season piloting the No. 21 RCR Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, has captured a total of eight wins, including three consecutive victories in the season-opening event at the World Center of Racing, 32 top-five, and 51 top-10 finishes. Hill is the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season Champion.

For more information and all that is going on at RCR, visit rcrracing.com.

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing, and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2024 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,504 rental locations in North America, 38 in Europe, 23 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 26,300 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,800 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $20.66 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.